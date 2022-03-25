Drivers call Chicago-area gas giveaway 'a blessing' as high prices pinch budgets

TINLEY PARK — With three vehicles to keep gassed up, Rolman Manliclic said he's watching his spending more than ever as prices of fuel and groceries continue to rise.
"It's hurting our household budget," the Oak Forest man said Thursday. "Prices are really high when it comes to food too. It's like a big struggle right now."
He and hundreds of other drivers lined up outside a BP station in Oak Forest got a bit of a break during a $1 million gas giveaway Thursday spread among nearly 50 stations in Chicago and the suburbs.
Thirteen of the stations were in the south and southwest suburbs, and the plan called for 400 vehicles at each location to get a maximum of $50 in free gas.
Volunteers working on behalf of Chicago businessman Willie Wilson, who sponsored the gas giveaway, operated the pumps and issued tickets to drivers when they started lining up long before the 7 a.m. start time.
At a news conference Thursday afternoon in Harvey, Wilson said he's contemplating a third giveaway.
"If gas prices keep going up I'll do it again," he said outside a BP station.
The expanded giveaway came after Wilson last week gave away $200,000 in free gas at a select number of stations in Chicago. That resulted in complaints of snarled traffic as vehicles lined up outside stations.
Wilson said the initial gas giveaway was put together quickly and "we just didn't know how things were going to go."
"We did it from the heart," he said.
Wilson said he had not heard of any major issues resulting from Thursday's event.
Oak Forest police shunted vehicles into the parking lot of a Food 4 Less store directly north of the gas station, then directed them onto westbound 159th Street to enter the station at the northeast corner of 159th and Central Avenue.
Some drivers began arriving as early as 3 a.m., police Chief Jason Reid said about 30 minutes before the giveaway got underway.
"It seems like the event planners have a good system" for moving vehicles through, Reid said.
Reid was commenting on how smoothly things were going when horns began honking near the front of the line.
"Here's a line-cutter right now," he said before walking over to have a brief talk with the driver of the blue sport utility vehicle, which had tried to insert itself near the front of a line of vehicles on 159th. The driver was instructed by Reid to pull out and head to the end of the line.
Drivers said that rising gas prices have, in some cases, severely pinched their household budgets.
"It's hurting my household budget and everybody's budget," Keish Williams said.
She lives in Chicago Heights and drives each day to her job as a technician at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.
Williams and other drivers praised Wilson.
"I think he's a blessing," she said. "You don't see nobody else doing this."
Manliclic said the free fill-up was a big help.
"It's a generous offer for Mr. Wilson and he knows how to share his bountiful blessings with the people," he said.
Melissa Sanchez works for the state's Department of Children and Family Services, and said her job involves a lot of driving to cases she is overseeing.
"Every week it's probably a couple hundred miles," the Oak Forest resident said.
She said she is spending around $60 a week on gas, and while she is paid 50 cents per mile, reimbursement checks paid monthly don't nearly cover her gas costs.
Anthony Welch, of Orland Hills, said he got in line just after 5 a.m. with an eighth of a tank of gas in his car.
"It's very generous that he is doing this for everybody," Welch said as volunteer Bonzell Scott pumped gas into his car.
Welch estimates he drives between 150 and 170 miles a week and has noticed the rising cost.
"It takes $100 to fill it up and maybe before it was $90," he said.
In Oak Lawn, Sandie Santillanes lined up at about 5:45 a.m. outside a BP station at 11040 S. Pulaski.
"There were probably 50 cars in front of us," the Hometown resident said. "It had a quarter tank and ($50 in free gas) filled me up."
Santillanes said the free gas comes at just the right time as she's planning a driving trip this weekend to St. Louis.
"This really helps a lot," she said.
At the news conference, Wilson said the bigger gas giveaway was "something that needed to be done."
"It's hard times," he said.
Wilson said that along with a possible third gas giveaway he is also contemplating doing something similar with groceries. He also called on elected officials to reduce gas taxes.
"It hurts me to see people suffering," he said.
