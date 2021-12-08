Driver has medical event, strikes 2 pedestrians near Chicago

MIDLOTHIAN — A motorist suffered a medical emergency in a suburban Chicago strip mall parking lot Wednesday afternoon, striking two pedestrians that were standing near a building, and leaving all three persons involved in critical condition, police said.

An unidentified driver was moving his vehicle through a parking lot when he suffered a "medical event," Midlothian police said.

The vehicle then accelerated and struck several parked vehicles and two elderly pedestrians before striking a building and coming to a rest, police said told WMAQ-TV.

All three individuals were transported to an area hospital and were initially listed in critical condition, authorities said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0