Driver has medical event, fatally strikes 2 on foot

MIDLOTHIAN — Two people died Wednesday after they were run over suburban Chicago strip mall parking lot by a motorist suffering a medical emergency, police said.

An unidentified driver was moving his vehicle through a parking lot when he suffered a "medical event," Midlothian police said.

The vehicle then accelerated and struck several parked vehicles and two elderly pedestrians before striking a Secretary of State's office and coming to a rest, police said.

The driver and both pedestrians were taken to a hospital in critical condition. The two pedestrians — Kathleen Coyne, 75, of Hometown, and Thomas Coyne, 80, of Oak Lawn — were later pronounced dead, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office said.

