Driver cited after hitting IDOT vehicle on Interstate 72

PITTSFIELD — A New York truck driver was cited after police said his semi-trailer truck hit an Illinois Department of Transportation vehicle in an Interstate 72 work area near Pittsfield.

According to Illinois State Police preliminary reports, Lovedip Singh, 28, of Richmond Hill, New York, was going west on the interstate near Pittsfield about 10 a.m. Wednesday when his truck struck a truck-mounted attenuator attached to the transportation department vehicle. The state agency's vehicle was stationary and had its emergency lights activated to warn of workers in the area, according to state police.

Southwest Illinois woman charged with 3 felonies in crash that killed 14-year-old

No one was injured. Singh was cited on charges of failing to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle (Scott's Law) and failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

Scott's Law, also known as the Move Over Law, requires a driver approaching an emergency vehicle or a vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights on to slow down and move over.

