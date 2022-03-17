Driver cited after hitting IDOT vehicle on Interstate 72

PITTSFIELD — A New York truck driver was cited after police said his semi-trailer truck hit an Illinois Department of Transportation vehicle in an Interstate 72 work area near Pittsfield.
According to Illinois State Police preliminary reports, Lovedip Singh, 28, of Richmond Hill, New York, was going west on the interstate near Pittsfield about 10 a.m. Wednesday when his truck struck a truck-mounted attenuator attached to the transportation department vehicle. The state agency's vehicle was stationary and had its emergency lights activated to warn of workers in the area, according to state police.
No one was injured. Singh was cited on charges of failing to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle (Scott's Law) and failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
Scott's Law, also known as the Move Over Law, requires a driver approaching an emergency vehicle or a vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights on to slow down and move over.
PHOTOS: Jussie Smollett's six days in jail
Jussie Smollett
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Cook County Jail Wednesday, March 16, 2022, after an appeals court agreed with his lawyers that he should be released pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Cook County Jail Wednesday, March 16, 2022, after an appeals court agreed with his lawyers that he should be released pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Cook County Jail Wednesday, March 16, 2022, after an appeals court agreed with his lawyers that he should be released pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Cook County Jail Wednesday, March 16, 2022, after an appeals court agreed with his lawyers that he should be released pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett
Jojo Smollett walks back to his vehicle outside of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after former "Empire" star Jussie Smollett, was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months of probation for staging a hate crime near his Chicago apartment in 2019, Thursday, March 10, 2022.
ANTHONY VAZQUEZ, CHICAGO SUN -TIMES VIA AP
Jussie Smollett
Jojo Smollett walks back to his vehicle outside of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after former "Empire" star Jussie Smollett, was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months of probation for staging a hate crime near his Chicago apartment in 2019, Thursday, March 10, 2022.
ANTHONY VAZQUEZ, CHICAGO SUN -TIMES VIA AP
Jussie Smollett
Jojo Smollett walks back to his vehicle outside of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after former "Empire" star Jussie Smollett, was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months of probation for staging a hate crime near his Chicago apartment in 2019, Thursday, March 10, 2022.
ANTHONY VAZQUEZ, CHICAGO SUN -TIMES VIA AP
Jussie Smollett
Jake Smollett, left, and Janet Smollet, center left, and family walk back to their vehicles outside of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after former "Empire" star Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months of probation for staging a hate crime near his Chicago apartment in 2019, Thursday, March 10, 2022.
ANTHONY VAZQUEZ, CHICAGO SUN -TIMES VIA AP
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett's lead attorney Nenye Uche speaks to reporters at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after former "Empire" star Smollett, was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months of probation for staging a hate crime near his Chicago apartment in 2019, Thursday, March 10, 2022.
ANTHONY VAZQUEZ, CHICAGO SUN -TIMES VIA AP
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett's lead attorney Nenye Uche speaks to reporters at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after former "Empire" star Smollett, was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months of probation for staging a hate crime near his Chicago apartment in 2019, Thursday, March 10, 2022.
ANTHONY VAZQUEZ, CHICAGO SUN -TIMES VIA AP
Jussie Smollett
Olabinjo Osundairo listens as his attorney Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez speaks to reporters at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after former "Empire" star Jussie Smollett, was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months of probation for staging a hate crime near his Chicago apartment in 2019, Thursday, March 10, 2022.
ANTHONY VAZQUEZ, CHICAGO SUN -TIMES VIA AP
Jussie Smollett
This booking photo provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office shows Jussie Smollett.
COOK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett's lead attorney Nenye Uche speaks to reporters at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after former "Empire" star Smollett, was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months of probation for staging a hate crime near his Chicago apartment in 2019, Thursday, March 10, 2022.
ANTHONY VAZQUEZ, CHICAGO SUN -TIMES VIA AP
Jussie Smollett
Jake Smollett, left, and Janet Smollet, center left, and family walk back to their vehicles outside of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after former "Empire" star Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months of probation for staging a hate crime near his Chicago apartment in 2019, Thursday, March 10, 2022.
ANTHONY VAZQUEZ, CHICAGO SUN -TIMES VIA AP
Jussie Smollett
Olabinjo Osundairo listens as his attorney Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez speaks to reporters at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after former "Empire" star Jussie Smollett, was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months of probation for staging a hate crime near his Chicago apartment in 2019, Thursday, March 10, 2022.
ANTHONY VAZQUEZ, CHICAGO SUN -TIMES VIA AP
Jussie Smollett
Former federal prosecutor Dan Webb, who was appointed special prosecutor in the Jussie Smollett case, speaks to reporters at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after former "Empire" star Jussie Smollett, was sentenced on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Chicago.
ANTHONY VAZQUEZ, CHICAGO SUN -TIMES VIA AP
Jussie Smollett
Flanked by family members and supporters, Jocqui Smollett speaks to reporters at the courthouse after his brother, former "Empire" star Jussie Smollett, was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months of probation, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Chicago.
ASHLEE REZIN, CHICAGO SUN -TIMES VIA AP
Jussie Smollett
Flanked by family members and supporters, Jazz Smollett speaks to reporters at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after her brother, former "Empire" star Jussie Smollett, was sentenced on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
ASHLEE REZIN, CHICAGO SUN -TIMES VIA AP
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!