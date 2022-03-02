Dr. Ngozi Ezike, a familiar face throughout the pandemic, leaving post as top Illinois public health official in mid-March

Illinois’ top public health official, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, will leave Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration days after the second anniversary of the coronavirus being declared a pandemic, a major departure as the administration attempts to move on from COVID-19 restrictions.

Ezike joined the administration as director of the Illinois Department of Public Health early in 2019 and has stood by Pritzker’s side throughout the pandemic as the first-term Democrat made the case for his actions to combat COVID-19. Her last day will be March 14.

“I ran for office; she did not. But throughout the crisis she has stood by me every step of the way,” Pritzker said Tuesday during a news conference at Rush University Medical Center to mark the end of his statewide mask mandate.

Ezike became a public face of Pritzker’s coronavirus response as she joined him at daily briefings in the early days of the pandemic, drawing praise from those who supported the governor’s moves and scorn from those who believed he was overstepping his authority.

Before being named public health director in 2019, Ezike was medical director at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center. Ezike, a board-certified internist and pediatrician, earned her medical degree at the University of California at San Diego.

During the pandemic, Pritzker came to rely on Ezike not just for her medical guidance but also for her ability to communicate with Spanish-speaking residents during COVID-19 briefings.

Ezike wiped away tears as Pritzker designated March 1 “Dr. Ngozi Ezike Day.” She received a standing ovation from Rush workers attending the news conference.

“I am so blessed to have been able to bring some measure of comfort to Illinoisans, to quiet some of the chaos and to infuse some calm,” Ezike said. “I’m proud to be an example that empathy and strength can exist in the same body and in the same breath.”

Ezike’s assistant director, Amaal Tokars, will take over as interim director. Tokars, who is not a medical doctor, has a Ph.D. in leadership and policy from Northern Illinois University and previously worked for the Kendall County Health Department and as president of the Northern Illinois Public Health Consortium.

