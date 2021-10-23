Dot banks on post-COVID rural appeal, pays employees to move

MOUNT STERLING — Dot Foods had a problem. In early 2020, COVID-19 put the brakes on six decades of nearly constant hiring. When the pandemic eased and business buzzed again last spring, the company found that prospective employees, less willing to work, or at least having warmed up to doing it from home, weren't lining up like they used to.
You can't work from your living room in your pajamas — Dot's jobs are in-person, physical warehouse labor, packing pallets with the specialized orders the company's customers need.
But the giant food redistributor, located in Mount Sterling, population 1,900, is piggy-backing on the post-pandemic phenomenon which is luring parts of the workforce from cities. But with its traditionally local employment pool more reluctant, Dot is looking farther and wider. It's dangling $1,500 to $3,000 in moving expenses if you pack up for western Illinois and a competitive wage at a company that boasts it's never laid off an employee in its 61 years.
Dot Foods, still run by the family of founders Robert "RT" and Dorothy Tracy, is following a portion of the playbook for what some researchers call a "Zoom town" phenomenon, driven largely, but not entirely, by work-at-home conditions forced by the pandemic. Urban centers no longer dictate the geography of a job and some employees are trading in endless commutes and "Got a minute?" interruptions for more time at home and a slower, smaller lifestyle.
"There had already been population dispersal even before the pandemic, related to the the economic uptick after the Great Recession," said William Frey, senior fellow with the Brookings Institution's Metropolitan Policy Program. "But pandemic-related migration could open the door to new growth opportunities in smaller communities."
To qualify for reimbursement, prospective Dot employees must live at least 75 miles away from Mount Sterling and move within 45 miles of the city. A move of up to 500 miles warrants a $1,500 check, an amount that increases incrementally to $3,000 for anyone coming from more than 2,000 miles.
Since it launched in May, 40 of Dot's 248 hires qualified for moving reimbursement. But there are still 150 openings, a combination of a reignited economy and an admittedly high warehouse turnover. The physical labor isn't for everyone, said Ashley Ferguson, director of personnel for Dot's Illinois warehouse.
Others find jobs with shorter commutes.
"Referrals have always been our No. 1 source of candidates, but this year we were hiring more...," Ferguson said. "We decided we need to have more strategies and different approaches to help people that might want to move to this area."
It's far from a unique idea. Cities themselves have joined in the hunt in numbers that prompted pioneers of Angie's List last winter to launch MakeMyMove.com, which collates U.S. locations offering relocation incentives. How about $20,000 from Morgantown, West Virginia, $15,660 from Augusta, Maine or $12,500 to call Newton, Iowa home?
"Not since the Industrial Revolution have we seen such a massive reorganization of how people think about place...," said Evan Hock, MakeMyMove co-founder and chief operating officer.
Instead of following jobs to cities, working remotely means working from anywhere, Hock said. But money drives migration as well. Respondents to a MakeMyMove survey last summer indicated that their reluctance to pull up roots — "Moving is expensive and it's risky," Hock said — withers when there's a monetary incentive.
"The same mechanics that are driving remote workers to make moves would apply to any type of worker," Hock said. "A lot of people are moving to find someplace that's more affordable, some people are wanting to move closer to amenities like the outdoors or to have a lot of land."
For Aimie Logan, it was a combination of things that brought her to Mount Sterling last spring, but one thing is certain: She never dreamed of living outside Chicago, where she'd spent her entire adult life. Then, the pandemic forced the company where she worked to cut her hours. Logan, 37, lured west by a friend in the area and what looked like Dot's friendly work environment, decided she was ready for a change. And she got it.
"I live in an old farmhouse with a big yard and neighbors, you have to drive to them, but it's great. A welcoming town," said Logan during a break from one of her four weekly 10-hour shifts in the frozen-foods warehouse. "I never thought I would move out of the city. I liked the convenience. I liked the fast pace. Now I have a Dollar General and a gas station. I wouldn't trade it for the world where I'm at now."
Mount Sterling Realtors can attest. Courtney Newton has had inquiries in recent months from Arizona, California and Florida. Calls from the Dallas and St. Louis areas have come in to Lance Grady. Some are considering moving closer to family, at least one landed a job at Dot, another couple has new remote-work freedom and shopping for a hometown.
"The majority of the ones that I work with do not want to live in a busier area," Newton said. "They want to live here because they like the peace and quiet, more rural theme, where everybody kind of knows everybody."
Cardinals 2021 report card: Pitchers were solid at the top
Adam Wainwright
For several weeks he was on his own as the team’s only reliable starter. Wainwright (17-7, 3.05 ERA) ranked among the sport’s top starting pitchers while turning 40 years old this season. He ranked second in the majors in victories and third in innings pitched (206 ½ innings) while barely topping 90 miles per hour with his fastball. Then he capped his season with a brilliant effort in the wild card game.
Grade: A
Giovanny Gallegos
For most of the season he was an elite set-up reliever. Then he replaced Alex Reyes as the closer at the end of August and handled that job with aplomb. Gallegos (6-5, 3.02 ERA, 24 holds, 14 saves) inherited 25 runners and allowed just three to score. He pitched 73 times, so some occasional rough outings — like his eight blown saves — were inevitable.
Grade: A
Jack Flaherty
Before, between and after injuries he was excellent this season – 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA in 17 starts. But when he popped his oblique muscle the rotation crumbled and the team collapsed. After making just 26 starts the last two seasons, Flaherty must re-establish durability to regain his standing as one of the sport’s top pitching talents.
Grade: A
Luis Garcia
Garcia (1-1, 3.24 ERA, 12 holds, two saves) repaid the Cardinals handsomely for rescuing him from his Triple-A exile. With Gallegos moving into the closer’s role, Garcia stepped into higher leverage set-up work and helped stabilize the bullpen down the stretch. In August he worked 15 1/3 scoreless innings and allowed just six hits and three walks.
Grade: A
T.J. McFarland
The Cardinals’ cattle call for pitching help found another gem with McFarland. He finished 4-1 with a 2.56 ERA in 38 appearances. He held left-handed hitters to a .167 batting average and a .496 OPS. His 62.3 percent ground-ball rate made him a popular choice to come into games with men on base. McFarland inherited 25 runners and allowed eight to score.
Grade: A
Kodi Whitley
His season was derailed at the end of May by back spasms. He rebuilt his strength at Memphis and by season’s end he was earning high-leverage opportunities for the Cardinals. Whitley struck out 27 batters and walked 12 in 25 innings while posting a 2.49 ERA. Opponents hit .172 against him with a .497 OPS. But he allowed seven of his 16 inherited runners to score.
Grade: A-
Jon Lester
After this veteran left-hander arrived from Washington in a trade for outfielder Lane Thomas, he helped save the season. Lester went 4-1 with a 4.36 ERA in 12 starts after going 5-6 with a 5.02 ERA for the Nationals. The Cardinals won seven of his starts and he allowed two runs or fewer seven times. His winning pedigree and tough-minded approach strengthened the team’s make-up.
Grade: B
Ryan Helsley
Max effort pitching takes a toll and Helsley became another victim of that. He threw gas for 51 outings before shutting down with elbow and knee injuries. He finished 6-4 with one save, 10 holds and a 4.56 ERA. He walked 27 batters and threw seven wild pitches in 47 1/3 innings, but he allowed just four of his 31 inherited runners to score.
Grade: B
J.A. Happ
Like his fellow lefty Lester, he helped stabilize the reeling rotation. Happ arrived before the deadline from the Minnesota Twins in a trade for scatter-armed pitcher John Gant. He made 11 starts for the Cardinals and they won seven of them. He went 5-2 with a 4.00 ERA in those starts and he was 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA in five August starts. Given his 6.77 ERA this season as a Twin, Happ exceeded expectations.
Grade: B-
Wade LeBlanc
This veteran left-hander was on the first wave of reinforcements who arrived to rescue the pitching staff. LeBlanc’s season ended prematurely due to an elbow injury, but he chipped in with four relief appearances and eight starts. The Cardinals won four of those starts while pulling out of their June swoon. He finished 0-1 with a 3.61 ERA.
Grade: B-
Jake Woodford
After riding the Memphis shuttle and serving mostly as a mop-up reliever this season, Woodford (3-4, 3.99 ERA) did a solid job filling a rotation hole. In his final six appearances of the season, including five starts, he was 1-1 with a 2.51 ERA. He didn’t work more than 5 1/3 innings in those five starts, but the Cardinals won four of them.
Grade: C+
Alex Reyes
His bottom line looks fine: 10-8, 29 saves, 3.24 ERA. Reyes overcame a litany of injuries to realize the potential he flashed all the way back in 2016. He did a stellar job closing for much of the season and he helped in his middle relief role during the team’s late push. But his downturn in July (1-2, 5.40 ERA) and August (0-3, 7.84 ERA) weakened the bullpen and his season ended badly with his playoff failure against the Dodgers.
Grade: C+
Justin Miller
He struggled with the Washington Nationals earlier this season, allowing five runs in just three innings, but he did OK here. Between injuries, Miller went 1-0 with one save and a 4.50 ERA in 18 appearances. He walked five batters and hit two others in 16 innings, which qualified as pinpoint control on this team. Miller inherited 12 runners and only two scored.
Grade: C+
Genesis Cabrera
When he was on, Cabrera was one of the sport’s toughest relievers. When he was off, his pitches veered every which way. Cabrera (4-5, 3.73 ERA, 28 holds, three blown saves) walked 36 batters and hit five others in 70 innings. He inherited 43 runners and allowed 17 to score. By the end of the season he was hindered by a persistent fingernail issue.
Grade: C
Kwang-hyun Kim
His struggle with back issues undercut his ability to eat innings in the starting rotation, which is what the team needed from him. Kim went 7-7 with a 3.46 ERA in 21 starts and six relief appearances while giving the Cardinals a different look with his left-handed finesse. But he failed to complete five innings in 10 of his starts and he finished the season in long relief after the team upgraded its rotation.
Grade: C
Miles Mikolas
His comeback from arm and then shoulder injuries came in fits and starts. Overall Mikolas was 2-3 with a 4.23 ERA in nine starts. He pitched five or more innings in his last five starts and the Cardinals won three of them. But he allowed five homers in those last five starts as he failed to locate pitches as consistently as he did during his breakout 2018 season.
Grade: C-
Andrew Miller
He earned plaudits for his leadership in the bullpen, which leaned heavily on young hurlers for much of the season. But a $12 million reliever he was not. Miller was relegated to low-leverage work once the team finally got on track. In 36 innings he allowed 41 hits and posted a 4.75 ERA. He walked 16 batters and hit five others. On the plus side, he allowed just four of 16 inherited runners to score.
Grade: D
Johan Oviedo
His high-end talent was evident again this season, but the Cardinals stunted his development by exposing him to repeated failure. In one relief appearance and then 13 starts, Oviedo went 0-5 with a 4.91 ERA. Then he went down to Memphis and finished 1-6 with a 6.29 ERA in one relief appearance and 12 starts. Will he be able to restore his confidence?
Grade: D+
Seth Elledge
He got one more chance to provide bullpen depth and he struggled. For the second straight year Elledge faced 52 batters and allowed six runs in 11 ⅔ innings for a 4.63 ERA. But that bottom line was deceiving this year because he allowed eight of his 10 inherited runners to score. Opponents hit .302 against him with an .869 OPS.
Grade: D-
John Gant
He got the opportunity he asked for, moving from the bullpen to the starting rotation for 21 starts. But he worked just 89 ⅔ innings in those starts while allowing 80 hits, 61 walks and four hit batters. A series of Houdini-caliber escapes kept his bottom line (5-11, 4.42 ERA) from getting too ugly. Ultimately the Cardinals gave up on him, though, trading him and his remaining year of arbitration eligibility to Minnesota for J.A. Happ.
Grade: D-
Junior Fernandez
Before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, Fernandez once again failed to harness his raw power. He walked 15 batters and allowed 25 hits in 20 ⅔ innings over 18 outings. Fernandez posted a 5.66 ERA and allowed five of his eight inherited runners to score. He started this journey back in 2014 in the Dominican Summer League, so it’s fair to wonder how many more chances he will get.
Grade: D-
Carlos Martinez
He did his part to facilitate the June collapse by going 1-5 with a 10.87 ERA in six starts that month. He walked 19 batters and hit two others in 25 ⅔ innings. He allowed 31 runs on 35 hits during that span. Before suffering his season-ending thumb injury, Martinez offered a glimmer of hope while allowing just two runs in 9 ⅓ innings in his last two starts. But his bottom line (4-9, 6.23 ERA) will kick him into the open market as a free agent.
Grade: F
Tyler Webb
For 2 ½ seasons this lefty ranked among the team’s most reliable relievers. Then he lost command this season while walking 19 batters in 16 ⅓ innings. He often fell behind in the count, so opponents teed off on him for a .310 batting average and an .887 OPS. Webb and his 13.22 ERA were demoted to Triple-A Memphis in midseason, never to return.
Grade: F
Daniel Ponce de Leon
In two starts he allowed eight runs on nine hits (including two homers), five walks and two hit batters in just 6 ⅓ innings. De Leon was somewhat less terrible in relief (5.00 ERA in 22 appearances), but his injury-plagued run with the team ended ignominiously after a dugout run-in with Yadier Molina. His overall strikeouts-to-walks ratio of 24-to-22 added to this staff’s maddening wildness.
Grade: F
Jordan Hicks
His comeback from surgical repairs was short-lived. He made just 10 appearances — walking 10 batters and striking out 10 in 10 innings — before shutting down again due to elbow soreness. So Hicks went back to the drawing board before launching still another comeback, this time as a starting pitcher.
Grade: Incomplete
Dakota Hudson
Not all injury rehabilitations are the same. While Mikolas struggled to get back to 100%, Hudson returned on schedule to pitch big league innings before the season ended. In two outings he looked like a slimmed-down version of his best self. He walked just one batter and struck out six in 8 ⅔ innings in two outings. He allowed two runs on seven hits while penciling himself into the 2022 rotation.
Grade: Incomplete