Donations 'Stuff the Bus' in Normal

Veronica McConaha, of Normal, is one of the first to drop off a donation to the "Stuff the Bus" event at Walmart in Normal on Monday. Donations for the Crisis Nursery at Children's Home & Aid are being accepted at Walmart, 225 W. Market St. in Bloomington on Tuesday and Friday; Kroger, 1550 E. College Ave. in Normal, on Wednesday and Thursday; and at Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive in Normal, on Saturday. A second bus will also be parked at Sam's Club, 2151 Shepard Road, Normal on Saturday. The bus is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is sponsored by Connect Transit. Paul Davis Restoration, State Farm Insurance Agent Mandy Reed and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 752.