Does Amazon ban cellphones at Edwardsville warehouse where tornado killed six workers?

AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline reports outside the warehouse that was largely destroyed in a multi-state tornado outbreak, killing several workers.
EDWARDSVILLE — Does Amazon ban workers from having cellphones at Edwardsville warehouse where a tornado killed six people Friday night?
The short answer is "no," according to Amazon.
The subject came up during a news conference Monday, during which Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and officials with Amazon were asked about the company's worker safety policies and procedures, and how much warning employees had Friday that the storm was approaching.
"Employees are allowed to have cellphones inside the facility," said Kelly Nantel, director of national media relations for Amazon. "There's no prohibition against that."
"There are rules around what they can do with those cellphones, obviously because safety is the most important thing for anyone who is inside the facility like that," Nantel said during the news conference.
"We do know that oftentimes employees put their cellphones in their bags or their purse so they may not have it on their person, but there's no prohibition against them having it."
Pritzker also acknowledged the cellphone issue when he addressed reporters.
"You all have asked some questions about whether people had their cellphones or were allowed to have their cellphones and I'm told they were," Pritzker said.
After the tornado struck Friday, questions about Amazon's cellphone policy were raised on social media and in an article on
Bloomberg.com.
Photos: Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville destroyed by tornado, killing at least six people
An Edwardsville police SUV sits at the scene where crews are conducting search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Ill., is partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
Fox2/KTVI-TV
Amazon trucks park on Interstate 255 as employees watch activity at the distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. that partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville on Saturday morning.
Fox2/KTVI-TV
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
Fox2/KTVI-TV
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
Fox2/KTVI-TV
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
Fox2/KTVI-TV
An aerial view shows damage on Saturday morning at the Amazon facility located northeast of interstates 255 and 270 near Edwardsville.
Fox2/KTVI-TV
An aerial view shows damage on Saturday morning at the Amazon facility located northeast of Interstates 255 and 270 near Edwardsville.
Fox2/KTVI-TV
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
Fox2/KTVI-TV
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
Fox2/KTVI-TV
Delivery vehicles sit crushed or damaged from debris as crews move in equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatlities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
Crews move in heavy equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
Crews move in heavy equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday night.
ROBERT COHEN, ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH
Lightning strikes over the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. after a first wave of storms partially collapsed the building after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Crews use an excavator to pull down pieces of a damaged roof during search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
An Edwardsville police officer directs traffic at the entrance to the Amazon distribution center as crews move in equipment for search and rescue operations in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
A tow truck pulls a damaged car from the parking lot as search and rescue crews conduct operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
Tow trucks remove damaged cars from the parking lot as search and rescue crews conduct operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. At least six people died in the warehouse as recovery efforts continued through the weekend. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Lightning strikes over the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. after a first wave of storms partially collapsed the building after being hit a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Workers gather debris and move it into piles around damaged delivery vehicles at an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people died when a tornado hit the building late Friday night causing a partial collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
Workers gather debris and move it into piles around damaged delivery vehicles at an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people died when a tornado hit the building late Friday night causing a partial collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
Building debris from an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville landed in a pond near the collapsed portion of the building, as seen on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people died when a tornado hit the building late Friday night causing a partial collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
Crews work at an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people died when a tornado hit the building late Friday night causing a partial collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
Workers sort debris while demolishing the damaged portion of an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people died when a tornado hit the building late Friday night causing a partial collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
Crews work at an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people have died when a tornado late Friday night hit the building causing a partial collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!