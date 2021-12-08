Diapers are constant, costly and not covered by assistance programs. Here’s how to donate during the holidays

CHICAGO — With two toddlers, Terricka Christian is all too familiar with diapers.

At what nonprofits estimate can reach $900 a year, Humboldt Park resident Christian and her husband are one of many Chicago parents who find diapers are constant, and costly.

“It’s very straining to families,” Christian said.

One in three families have reported not having enough diapers, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. Babies need up to 12 diapers a day; toddlers use eight, according to the National Diaper Bank Network, which also reports their diaper banks saw an 86% increase in the numbers of diapers distributed since the pandemic began.

Diapers make up a big chunk of a family budget, and one that’s not covered under other assistance programs that can help families, such as food stamps.

That might change next year in Illinois under a measure signed into law in August.

Beginning in 2022, it would require the Department of Human Services to apply for a waiver that would allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) recipients to use those benefits for diapers and menstrual hygiene products.

In Illinois, according to the National Diaper Bank network, 27% of WIC recipients are infants and 13% of SNAP recipients are under age 5.

In February, Sen. Tammy Duckworth introduced a bipartisan bill, the End Diaper Need Act, that would provide U.S. Department of Health and Human Services funding for diaper needs and provide at least 200 medically necessary diapers per month under Medicaid.

“With so many families struggling to put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads, the last thing parents should have to worry about is being able to buy diapers that are essential to the health and well-being of their children,” Duckworth said when she introduced the bill.

In September, Illinois nonprofits created an advocacy coalition, noting that children experiencing poverty are at greatest risk of diaper need; diaper costs can equal about 14% of monthly income for these families. Unmet diaper need is also cited as the top mental health stressor for new parents.

The challenges of pricey diapers are not just financial. Child care centers typically require parents to provide a supply of diapers, so without these, families can’t participate in day cares. And if they feel they need to ration supplies, parents might change a baby diaper’s less often, which can lead to issues such as diaper rash.

When Christian’s daughters, now 1 and 2, were infants, they went through at least six diapers a day. She remembers thinking, “Oh my goodness.”

“It was very expensive,” Christian said.

In the meantime, many local nonprofits are accepting donations.

Illinois members of the National Diaper Bank Network include: Bundled Blessings, a diaper pantry that’s part of the First United Methodist Church of Evanston, Covered Bottoms in Quincy, Cradles to Crayons, which accepts a range of items for children, the Diaper Bank of Northern Illinois, Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank in Galesburg, and Keeping Families Covered, which has a mobile diaper pantry.

Share Our Spare, which has many ways to donate different items, is accepting diapers through their Amazon wish list. There are also diaper drop-off locations in Evergreen Park and Oak Lawn for the Southwest Area Diaper Depository for Little Ends, or SWADDLE. New Moms, a Chicago group that offers services like doulas and prenatal education to young moms, accepts diaper donations for these families.

People can also drop off diapers at A House in Austin, at the location of 533 N. Pine Ave. or purchase from their Amazon wish list here. Co-executive director Rebekah Martin said they especially need pull-ups.

