Dialing now requires 10 digits of phone number for some

BELLEVILLE — Some residents now have to press three more buttons to make a phone call, as Illinois implements a new rule that requiring people with the 618, 309 or 708 area codes to dial the full 10 digits of a phone number.
The state began asking people with the three area codes to begin dialing the 10 digits in late April in an effort to get the public ready for the change aimed to ease access to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Beginning Sunday, calls aren't completed without dialing the full 10 digits.
"Any local phone call made by dialing 7-digits will not go through after Oct. 24, 2021 in any of the three area codes and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed," a statement from the Illinois Commerce Commission read. "Customers will not have to change phone numbers and the price of the call will not change due to the dialing change. "
The change is needed to ensure that people can dial 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by July 16. The FCC voted to approve 988 as an abbreviated dialing code to reach the lifeline in July 2020, giving two years for the change to go into place.
"The order requires all telecommunications carriers, Interconnected Voice over Internet Protocol (VolP) providers and one-way VolP providers (covered providers) to make any network changes necessary to support 988 as the abbreviated dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline," the press release states.
People trying to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline before the July 16, 2022, deadline will need to dial 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
44 photos: Bears no match for Super Bowl champ Bucs in 38-3 loss
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) runs up field at making a catch during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop (3) attempt a field goal during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a passan NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a pass during NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a pass during NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a pass during NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a pass during NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a pass during NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh interviews Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
ALEX MENENDEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh interviews Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
ALEX MENENDEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a pass during NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
NFL Network reporter Sarah Walsh interviews Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jason Pierre-Paul (90) after the an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
NFL Network reporter Sarah Walsh interviews Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jason Pierre-Paul (90) after the an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) smiles as he runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
MARK LOMOGLIO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to the fans after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
MARK LOMOGLIO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) rolls out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) runs against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) is stopped by Chicago Bears linebacker Trevis Gipson (99) and defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) dives over the line against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Pierre Desir (29) celebrates an interception against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
An NFL football is shown during the second half of an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) racts after coming up short of the goalline against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to fans after an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
Don Montague
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kevin Minter (51) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaelon Darden (1) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (84) after a catach against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) takes part in an interview with CBS after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) after a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) works around Chicago Bears offensive tackle Alex Bars (64) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) runs up field at making a catch during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
Don Montague
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) run the ball after a catch during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
Don Montague
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
Don Montague
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
Don Montague
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) rushes tithe ball during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
Don Montague
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!