DeWitt man accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl

A 21-year-old DeWitt man is accused of forcing a 15-year-old girl to have sex with him in February, DeWitt Police said.

Edgar Jared Delacruz is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by DeWitt Police Officer Justin Witt, the victim went with her parents to the DeWitt Police Department on Sept. 6. She told how Delacruz forced her to have sex on Feb. 22.

Delacruz admitted to having sex with the victim on that date, according to the arrest affidavit.

Delacruz was arrested Thursday. He was being held Saturday night in the Clinton County Jail on a cash-only bond of $20,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday in Clinton County District Court.

