Democrats defend legislative remap, saying state has moved past racial voting patterns

Speaking to a three-judge panel in the ceremonial courtroom in the downtown Dirksen federal building, an attorney representing the Illinois legislature’s Democratic majority acknowledged it was unusual to see the party’s work challenged by its traditional Latino and Black allies.

“MALDEF and the NAACP used to be at the same table,” attorney Sean Berkowitz said.

Not in this case. Berkowitz was in court to defend a new state legislative map drawn by Democrats against claims of disenfranchisement in legal challenges from the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Black civil rights organization as well as Illinois Republicans.

The argument Berkowitz and other Democratic attorneys made is that while the map meets federal and state laws, Illinois voters have advanced beyond the racial voting patterns of the past and have far exceeded the goals of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that followed passage of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964 — both championed by the courthouse’s namesake, the late Senate Republican leader Everett McKinley Dirksen of Pekin.

The lawsuits’ contention that Latinos were shortchanged of majority-Latino districts and that Blacks were shifted out a heavily Black East St. Louis district represents the thinking of past, when ethnic and racial groups were packed into districts rather than spread out to create additional opportunities for increased representation, lawyers for the Democrats said.

“We are not Mississippi in 1965. We are not in Illinois in 1980. We are in Illinois (now) and the results speak for themselves,” Berkowitz said, noting that of the 114 Democrats in the 177-member General Assembly, 34 are Black, 16 are Latino and five are Asian — in total making up 48% of the Democratic caucus.

The argument that a modern Illinois voter is not bound by tribal voting patterns of blindly voting for their own race, but readily joins coalitions supporting candidates of another race, was at the crux of the Democratic legislative majority’s defense of the new map that would govern elections beginning next year.

The three-judge panel — Circuit Judge Michael B. Brennan, Chief District Judge Jon E. DeGuilio and District Judge Robert M. Dow, Jr. — expects to take several weeks to decide if the map should be upheld or if adjustments suggested in separate lawsuits filed by MALDEF, the NAACP and Illinois Republicans should be made.

“There’s just way too much to consider here,” Dow told attorneys after one day of oral arguments in the case on Tuesday. The court is accepting additional briefs in the case through next week.

The court finds itself under some time pressure to act. With lawmakers moving back the traditional March primary to June 28, candidates for office are to begin circulating ballot petitions on Jan. 13. To adequately prepare, the State Board of Elections wants a decision before the end of this month.

The lawsuits from Republicans and MALDEF both contend that Democrats ignored census data that showed the Latino population increasing in Illinois by 15%, or nearly 310,000 people, even as the state suffered a first-ever decline in population.

Under the new map, the number of districts with majority Latino citizen voting-age populations fell from five to four in the House, and three to two in the Senate, Republicans and MALDEF said.

Republicans in their lawsuit proposed four majority Latino House districts in northern Cook County and seven in southern Cook County and five Senate districts in the county. The GOP also proposed a district in Aurora with an opportunity for a Latino to win election and a Black majority district in the East St. Louis region where Black voters had been dispersed among three districts.

The NAACP has made a similar argument against how the Democratic map splits up Black voting populations to the federal court.

MALDEF contended the Democratic map engaged in a “racial gerrymander” aimed at protecting white Southwest Side incumbents. They propose three additional majority Latino citizen voting-age House districts and one state Senate district on the North Side, in addition to two Latino majority House districts, and one Senate district, on the Southwest Side and southwest suburbs.

“What we see is lines drawn where Latinos and Anglos are moved in and out … in a way that makes it so two incumbents are prevented from a Latino challenge,” said MALDEF attorney Ernest Herrera.

Civil rights attorney Ami Gandhi, on behalf of the NAACP, said Black voters in a House district in East St. Louis that has been represented by a Black legislator since 1975 have been dispersed into adjoining districts in an effort to shore up white Democratic incumbents by “using Black population to offset Republican rural voters.”

The challengers also argued that the large numbers of minority officeholders in the General Assembly was largely due to appointments to fill vacancies, rather than the will of the voters. Of the legislature’s 16 Latino members, nine gained office through appointment.

Democrats sought to discount those arguments by noting that appointments are made by local party leaders who reflect the areas where they serve, and that most appointees are subsequently elected and reelected.

The law does not require that districts be created with a majority of minority voters, they said, but only that minorities are allowed to elect a candidate of their choice.

“History shows opportunity districts are and have been very successful at electing minorities,” Berkowitz said, adding that MALDEF and the NAACP are using a practice of the past in an effort “to pack more minorities into districts.”

Democrats argued the Latino districts proposed by Republicans were actually an effort to create a ripple effect that would enhance GOP opportunities in other districts.

They said the MALDEF map also would split Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood into different districts, diluting the ability of Asian Americans to elect a representative.

“We think we’ll have more minority Latino representatives of candidates of choice being elected, because we have more faith in coalition crossover voters than the plaintiffs do,” said Democratic attorney Michael Kasper, a longtime legal aide and redistricting specialist for former House Speaker Michael Madigan.

“We also think it will enhance not only Latino representation, but other racial groups, too,” Kasper said. “One of the charges the legislature has is to protect minority voting rights of all groups, not just Latino, not just African American.”

Democrats asked the judges to give their legislative majority the option of correcting any problems they found in the map rather than doing it themselves or adopting alternatives proposed by the map’s opponents. But such a move on a compressed time frame would likely require a special session — and also could open the door to additional legal challenges.

