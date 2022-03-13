Demi Lovato completes Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup

SPRINGFIELD — Grammy Award-nominated singer Demi Lovato is the latest act to join this summer's Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup.
Lovato, who is also an actor, best-selling author and LGBTQ activist, takes the stage Aug. 13 with hits including "Sorry Not Sorry," "Sober," "Skyscraper" and "OK Not to be OK."
Grandstand tickets went on sale last Friday for the summertime fest on Ticketmaster.
The annual fair's preview will be Aug. 11 and the Grandstand fun begins the next night with Sam Hunt and an opening act to be announced.
Following Lovato will be Brooks & Dunn and a yet-to-be announced act on Aug. 14, TLC & Shaggy on Aug. 17 and Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart on Aug. 18. On Aug. 20, Disturbed with Nita Strauss will take the stage and on Aug. 21, Sammy Hagar & The Circle and an opening act will close the season.
A $30 Stage Side Party is available for all shows. Those purchased before July 15 will include a free state fair parking pass for the day of the concert.
Watch now: Photos and videos of Illinois beating Iowa for share of Big Ten title
Watch now: Illinois fans celebrate winning a share of the Big Ten title with a 74-72 win over Iowa
Iowa Illinois Basketball
Illinois fans storm the court at the conclusion of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Iowa Illinois Basketball
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman, left, talks with Trent Frazier before an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Iowa Illinois Basketball
Illinois coach Brad Underwood watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Iowa Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Andre Curbelo (5) works the ball inside against Iowa's Filip Rebraca during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Iowa Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) works the ball inside against Iowa's Filip Rebraca during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Iowa Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Trent Frazier eyes a passing outlet during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Iowa Illinois Basketball
Illinois fans and players hold up the Big Ten Championship trophy at the conclusion of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Iowa Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Andre Curbelo (5) takes an underhand shot as Iowa's Keegan Murray attempts to block during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Iowa Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) boxes out Iowa's Kris Murray during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Iowa Illinois Basketball
The ball gets away from Iowa's Tony Perkins (11) as Illinois' Da'Monte Williams defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Iowa Illinois Basketball
Iowa's Tony Perkins (11) works the ball inside against Illinois' Kofi Cockburn during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Iowa Illinois Basketball
Iowa's Keegan Murray (15) works the ball inside against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Iowa Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) and Iowa's Keegan Murray vie for the opening tipoff. Cockburn could be back for a fourth season next year, but has yet to make that decision yet.
Michael Allio, Associated Press
Iowa Illinois Basketball
Illinois' RJ Melendez gives autographs to fans before an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Iowa Illinois Basketball
Iowa's Joe Toussaint (2), Keegan Murray (15), and Connor McCaffery prepare to defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Iowa Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Trent Frazier (1) eyes a passing outlet as Iowa's Tony Perkins defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Iowa Illinois Basketball
Iowa's Kris Murray, front right, takes a jump shot as Illinois' Alfonso Plummer (11) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Iowa Illinois Basketball
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Iowa Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Trent Frazier advances the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Iowa Illinois Basketball
Iowa's Keegan Murray (15) leads teammates onto the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Iowa Illinois Basketball
Illinois fans fill the court at the conclusion of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Watch now: Highlights of Illinois' win against Iowa for a share of the Big Ten title
Watch now: Hawkeye F Keegan Murray on how little things led to Iowa's 74-72 loss to Illinois
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!