Defense rests its case at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

The judge told jurors to return at 9 a.m. Monday. They will listen to jury instructions, then the closing arguments from lawyers. The jury will then be narrowed to 12 from its current 18 members, with six jurors chosen as alternates. The final 12 will then deliberate.

After an explosive day Wednesday that featured Rittenhouse taking the stand, the final day of testimony on Thursday featured a relatively sedate procession of witnesses largely taken up with expert testimony focusing on videos of the shootings and timing of events.

Attorneys for both the defense and prosecution asked Judge Bruce Schroeder to take the day Friday to come to an agreement on jury instructions in the case, and then present closing arguments on Monday.

Schroeder was initially reluctant, wanting to proceed this week.

“Then we’re starting deliberations at 3 or 4 in the afternoon on Friday. That’s less than ideal,” Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said.

After discussion, Schroeder agreed, saying in exchange that he would limit the lawyers for each side to a total of 2½ hours in total for their closing arguments.

“We’re in the final stretch,” Schroeder told the jurors at the end of the day Thursday. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him. After closing arguments, names will be drawn from an old, brown lottery tumbler to decide which 12 jurors will deliberate and which ones will be dismissed as alternates. Eighteen people have been hearing the case. The panel appeared overwhelmingly white. Rittenhouse, 18, shot and killed two men and wound a third on the streets of Kenosha in the summer of 2020. Rittenhouse, then 17, went to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, with a rifle and a medical kit in what the former police and fire youth cadet said was an effort to protect property after rioters set fires and ransacked businesses on previous nights. The protests in Kenosha were set off by the wounding of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer. The case has stirred fierce debate over vigilantism, self-defense, the Second Amendment right to bear arms, and the unrest that erupted around the U.S. over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other police violence against Black people. Jury instructions will be especially critical in the Rittenhouse case, given the complexity of issues jurors will have to decide. For each charge, jurors will receive instructions that outline the legal standard that must be met in order to find Rittenhouse guilty on the specific charge.