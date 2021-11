Decatur-based soldiers notified of likely 2023 deployment

About 160 soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment — with units based in Decatur and Peoria — have been notified of their likely deployment to the Middle East in winter 2023, the Illinois National Guard announced Monday.

The units, which are responsible for various flight jobs such as fuelers, supplies and logistics, mechanics, crew chiefs and pilots, are slated to support theater security cooperation exercises in the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

According to the U.S. military, USCENTCOM area of responsibility stretches across 20 nations from North Africa to the Middle East to South and Central Asia. Operation Inherent Resolve is the military's operational name for the campaign against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

The unit received the "notification of sourcing" this week, which is not an official mobilization order but allows for soldiers and their families to prepare for a likely deployment.

It was not immediately clear how many Decatur-based soldiers were notified of the possible deployment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0