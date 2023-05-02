Authorities have identified an additional person killed in crashes during a dust storm on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County, bringing total number of fatalities to seven.

Illinois State Police said six people were initially found dead at the scene of the crashes.

"However," the agency said in a statement, "the severity of the crash masked the remains and what was previously believed to be the remains of one individual was two."

State police are working with the Montgomery County Coroner's Office to confirm identification of those killed in the crashes. One of those killed was Shirley Harper, 88, of Franklin, Wisconsin, police said.

A total of 37 people between the ages of 2 and 80 were taken to area hospitals with injuries that ranged from minor to critical, police said. Approximately 72 vehicles are known to have been involved in the crashes, which took place in northbound and southbound lanes of I-55 between milepost 72 and milepost 78 near Farmersville.

The crashes began shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. All lanes had reopened as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, but state police and the Illinois Department of Transportation closed the stretch of interstate again Tuesday afternoon until about 7:20 p.m., citing a repeat of the dangerously windy conditions.

The crashes came after high spring winds stirred up a wall of dust from farm fields. State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick described the conditions as a spring version of a “whiteout situation” typically seen in snowstorms. The National Weather Service said winds were gusting between 35 and 45 mph.

