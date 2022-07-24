Deadline for expiring Illinois driver’s licenses extended to Dec. 1

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story topical

US-NEWS-DEADLINE-FOR-EXPIRING-ILLINOIS-DRIVERS-1-TB.jpg

People wait at the Illinois secretary of state’s driver’s license facility in the James R. Thompson Center on March 27, 2019.

 Brian Cassella, Chicago Tribune

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has again extended the deadline for residents to renew expiring driver’s licenses and identification cards, this time to Dec. 1.

The deadline previously had been extended through July 31 for anyone with a license, ID or learner’s permit that has expired since Jan. 1, 2020. The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses or commercial learner’s permits.

The extensions are related to the pandemic, which at times shut down the state’s driver’s license facilities.

The secretary of state’s office encourages anyone who is eligible to renew online. However, first-time driver’s license or ID applicants, first-time applicants for a federal Real ID-compliant license or ID, and drivers 75 and older are required to visit a driver services facility in person.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended until May 3 the deadline to obtain a Real ID card in order to board a domestic flight or enter secure federal facilities.

More information is available at ilsos.gov.

