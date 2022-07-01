Dan Aykroyd, James Belushi to headline Blues Brothers Con at Old Joliet Prison

JOLIET - For fans of the 1980 movie “The Blue Brothers,” it doesn’t get any more authentic than this: An inaugural Blues Brothers Con will be held at Old Joliet Prison in August, headlined by a 90-minute “live in concert” performance with Dan Aykroyd and James Belushi reprising the iconic roles from the movie.
Tickets ($60 and up) are on sale now at
www.jolietmuseum.org. Top-tier Crystal Head Platinum VIP tickets ($5,000) include a meet-and-greet with Aykroyd and Belushi.
Tickets holders can expect “all the sites and sounds you loved about the movie,” said Greg Peerbolte, the CEO of the nonprofit Joliet Area Historical Museum in announcing the weekend of events on social media.
Also announced for Blues Brothers Con: Chicago bluesman Toronzo Cannon and Curtis Salgado, from whom the film’s character “Curtis” is named. A Saturday gospel music service led by Joliet-area faith based and civic leaders, followed by Chicago blues veterans Mondo Cortez and the Chicago Blues Angels and Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials. A Bluesmobile and Bob’s Country Bunker. On the food front: dry white bread and Orange Whips, along with the more usual fest concessions.
Capping the event will be a free public screening of “Blues Brothers” Aug. 20.
“Since the museum began operations in 2018, the Old Joliet Prison has become a pilgrimage site for Blues Brothers fans from around the world,” Peerbolte said in the announcement, referencing the site’s scenes in the Chicago-set movie starring Aykroyd and Jim Belushi.
Event details: Aug. 19-20 at Old Joliet Prison, 1125 N. Collins St., Joliet. Free on-site VIP parking and remote/shuttle (GA).
Cities with the highest Gen Z homeownership rates
Unprecedented growth in home prices over the last two years and recent increases in mortgage interest rates are pricing many would-be buyers out of the residential real estate market. One of the groups most disadvantaged by these market challenges is young homebuyers like those in Gen Z, the population of Americans born between 1997 and 2012.
Young buyers in any generation have a harder time buying homes because they tend to earn less and have less in savings or existing equity than older buyers. But Gen Z and younger Millennials in some ways face even greater challenges. The explosion of student debt and increasing rents over the last decade have stretched budgets even further, making it more difficult to save, and rising home prices have put even starter homes further out of reach. Only around
34% of adults aged 20 to 34 own homes today, compared to 44% in 1960.
Young buyers also face competition in the market from older generations. Millennials (ages 26 to 41) are now America’s largest generation by population and make up
37% of all U.S. homebuyers. Generation X (aged 42 to 57) is smaller in size but its members are in their peak earning years, giving them more financial resources to buy homes. And older Americans in the Baby Boomer and Silent Generations are increasingly choosing to age in place, which has constrained the supply of homes available for younger buyers.
Young people’s changing social and economic norms have also
delayed other major life milestones like marriage and childrearing, but there appears to be some evidence that places where people get married younger also have more young people who own homes. States where the typical age for a first marriage is older have some of the lowest rates of Gen Z homeownership, while states where marriage happens earlier have higher rates. Part of this may be simply financial, as a household with combined incomes will have more means to buy a home, and part of it may be lifestyle-related, as a married couple would be more inclined to put down roots in a location.
Locations with younger marriages are more likely to have higher Gen Z homeownership rates
But unsurprisingly, market conditions have the largest impact on where Gen Z is able to buy homes, with more affordable locations being more likely to have higher numbers of young homeowners. Of the top 10 states for Gen Z homeownership, eight have median home prices below $300,000, according to the
. States with higher real estate prices, like Massachusetts, California, and Washington, have the lowest share of Gen Z homeowners. Zillow Home Value Index
At the metro level, affordability is likewise a major factor, with relatively low-cost locations being at the top of the list of cities with the highest Gen Z homeownership rates. One exception, however, is nation-leading Ogden, Utah, where nearly 30% of Gen Z householders own. While Ogden’s median home price is more than $500,000, it is located in the state with the lowest median age at first marriage.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Census Bureau and Zillow. To determine the locations with the highest Gen Z homeownership rate, researchers at
Porch calculated the homeownership rate for householders aged 15–24 in 2020. In the event of a tie, the location with the higher total number of Gen Z owner-occupied households was ranked higher. To improve relevance, only the 100 most populous metropolitan areas were considered for this analysis.
Here are the U.S. metropolitan areas with the highest Gen Z homeownership rates.
15. Boise City, ID
Gen Z homeownership rate: 19.4% Median home price: $515,926 Total Gen Z owner-occupied households: 2,158 Total Gen Z renter-occupied households: 8,985
14. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC
Gen Z homeownership rate: 19.6% Median home price: $211,662 Total Gen Z owner-occupied households: 1,103 Total Gen Z renter-occupied households: 4,534
13. Baton Rouge, LA
Gen Z homeownership rate: 19.7% Median home price: $227,085 Total Gen Z owner-occupied households: 2,869 Total Gen Z renter-occupied households: 11,683
12. Colorado Springs, CO
Gen Z homeownership rate: 20.5% Median home price: $478,106 Total Gen Z owner-occupied households: 2,929 Total Gen Z renter-occupied households: 11,351
11. Chattanooga, TN-GA
Gen Z homeownership rate: 20.7% Median home price: $257,916 Total Gen Z owner-occupied households: 1,512 Total Gen Z renter-occupied households: 5,781
10. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
Gen Z homeownership rate: 20.7% Median home price: $234,015 Total Gen Z owner-occupied households: 9,519 Total Gen Z renter-occupied households: 36,405
9. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX
Gen Z homeownership rate: 21.0% Median home price: $159,785 Total Gen Z owner-occupied households: 1,700 Total Gen Z renter-occupied households: 6,407
8. Birmingham-Hoover, AL
Gen Z homeownership rate: 21.0% Median home price: $230,816 Total Gen Z owner-occupied households: 3,010 Total Gen Z renter-occupied households: 11,346
7. Albuquerque, NM
Gen Z homeownership rate: 21.2% Median home price: $299,453 Total Gen Z owner-occupied households: 2,907 Total Gen Z renter-occupied households: 10,801
6. Modesto, CA
Gen Z homeownership rate: 21.5% Median home price: $459,213 Total Gen Z owner-occupied households: 1,118 Total Gen Z renter-occupied households: 4,076
5. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI
Gen Z homeownership rate: 21.8% Median home price: $296,757 Total Gen Z owner-occupied households: 4,135 Total Gen Z renter-occupied households: 14,796
4. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL
Gen Z homeownership rate: 22.6% Median home price: $290,560 Total Gen Z owner-occupied households: 1,279 Total Gen Z renter-occupied households: 4,379
3. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL
Gen Z homeownership rate: 23.9% Median home price: $333,878 Total Gen Z owner-occupied households: 926 Total Gen Z renter-occupied households: 2,953
2. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL
Gen Z homeownership rate: 24.3% Median home price: $330,260 Total Gen Z owner-occupied households: 1,619 Total Gen Z renter-occupied households: 5,038
1. Ogden-Clearfield, UT
Gen Z homeownership rate: 26.6% Median home price: $524,514 Total Gen Z owner-occupied households: 2,452 Total Gen Z renter-occupied households: 6,782
