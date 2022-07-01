Dan Aykroyd, James Belushi to headline Blues Brothers Con at Old Joliet Prison

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JOLIET - For fans of the 1980 movie “The Blue Brothers,” it doesn’t get any more authentic than this: An inaugural Blues Brothers Con will be held at Old Joliet Prison in August, headlined by a 90-minute “live in concert” performance with Dan Aykroyd and James Belushi reprising the iconic roles from the movie.

Tickets ($60 and up) are on sale now at www.jolietmuseum.org. Top-tier Crystal Head Platinum VIP tickets ($5,000) include a meet-and-greet with Aykroyd and Belushi.

Tickets holders can expect “all the sites and sounds you loved about the movie,” said Greg Peerbolte, the CEO of the nonprofit Joliet Area Historical Museum in announcing the weekend of events on social media.

Google reportedly exploring the purchase of Chicago's Thompson Center

Also announced for Blues Brothers Con: Chicago bluesman Toronzo Cannon and Curtis Salgado, from whom the film’s character “Curtis” is named. A Saturday gospel music service led by Joliet-area faith based and civic leaders, followed by Chicago blues veterans Mondo Cortez and the Chicago Blues Angels and Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials. A Bluesmobile and Bob’s Country Bunker. On the food front: dry white bread and Orange Whips, along with the more usual fest concessions.

Capping the event will be a free public screening of “Blues Brothers” Aug. 20.

“Since the museum began operations in 2018, the Old Joliet Prison has become a pilgrimage site for Blues Brothers fans from around the world,” Peerbolte said in the announcement, referencing the site’s scenes in the Chicago-set movie starring Aykroyd and Jim Belushi.

Event details: Aug. 19-20 at Old Joliet Prison, 1125 N. Collins St., Joliet. Free on-site VIP parking and remote/shuttle (GA).

