 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Customer refunds part of ICC deal with power supplier

  • 0

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Commerce Commission has reached a settlement with Star Energy Partners LLC over its investigation into the alternative electric retail supplier's practices.

The ICC announced that the settlement includes $300,000 in refunds, including $275,000 to current and former customers who enrolled with Star for service from May 1 to Oct. 25, 2018.

Corporate diversity, accountability focus of Chicago conference

The remaining $25,000 will be deposited into the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program which financially aids low-income residents with energy bills.

The settlement resulted from a 2018 ICC investigation into allegations of misconduct by Star with customer sales, solicitation, marketing and enrollment practices.

Krista Salvatore, of St. Louis, who was in a World Trade Center stairwell on Sept. 11, 2001, when the second plane hit, describes her gratitude for the firefighters who saved lives and also gave their lives during the terror attacks. She spoke at the Flags of Valor display on Art Hill, where 412 flags honor first responders who died on 9/11. The exhibit’s final day is Sunday, Sept. 12.

Video by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

Star admits no criminal, civil or other liability as part of the agreement. But the ICC said that the company recognizes and understands the seriousness of the alleged conduct and has agreed to remedial measures.

The Illinois attorney general and the Citizens' Utility Board also signed the agreement. It prohibits Star from conducting sales, marketing and enrollment in Illinois for two years and complying with state restrictions after that.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Crews recover overturned semi-truck from crash scene on I-74 near Normal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News