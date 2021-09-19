Customer refunds part of ICC deal with power supplier

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Commerce Commission has reached a settlement with Star Energy Partners LLC over its investigation into the alternative electric retail supplier's practices.
The ICC announced that the settlement includes $300,000 in refunds, including $275,000 to current and former customers who enrolled with Star for service from May 1 to Oct. 25, 2018.
The remaining $25,000 will be deposited into the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program which financially aids low-income residents with energy bills.
The settlement resulted from a 2018 ICC investigation into allegations of misconduct by Star with customer sales, solicitation, marketing and enrollment practices.
Krista Salvatore, of St. Louis, who was in a World Trade Center stairwell on Sept. 11, 2001, when the second plane hit, describes her gratitude for the firefighters who saved lives and also gave their lives during the terror attacks. She spoke at the Flags of Valor display on Art Hill, where 412 flags honor first responders who died on 9/11. The exhibit’s final day is Sunday, Sept. 12.
Video by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
By Colter Peterson
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Star admits no criminal, civil or other liability as part of the agreement. But the ICC said that the company recognizes and understands the seriousness of the alleged conduct and has agreed to remedial measures.
The Illinois attorney general and the Citizens' Utility Board also signed the agreement. It prohibits Star from conducting sales, marketing and enrollment in Illinois for two years and complying with state restrictions after that.
Photos: How to replace an 8 million pound railroad bridge truss on the Mississippi River
Merchants Bridge gets a lift
People watch from a special riverboat cruise as workers raise a new bridge truss (right) into place on the Merchants Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. This is the first of three trusses to be lifted in place for the $222 million project. Each truss section weighs over 8 million pounds and is built in Wisconsin and transported to St. Louis, where it is assembled and installed. The bridge was originally built in 1890. The reconstruction project will widen the bridge allowing for two sets of tracks and double the train traffic each day. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Merchants Bridge gets a lift
Crews raise a new bridge truss, right, into place on the Merchants Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. This is the first of three trusses to be lifted in place for the $222 million project. Each truss section weights 8.6 million pounds and is built in Wisconsin and transported to St. Louis, where it is assembled and installed. The bridge was originally built in 1890. The reconstruction project will widen the bridge allowing for double the train traffic each day. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Merchants Bridge gets a lift
Crews raise a new bridge truss into place on the Merchants Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. This is the first of three trusses to be lifted in place for the $222 million project. Each truss section weights 8.6 million pounds and is built in Wisconsin and transported to St. Louis, where it is assembled and installed. The bridge was originally built in 1890. The reconstruction project will widen the bridge allowing for double the train traffic each day. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Merchants Bridge gets a lift
Crews raise a new bridge truss into place on the Merchants Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. This is the first of three trusses to be lifted in place for the $222 million project. Each truss section weights 8.6 million pounds and is built in Wisconsin and transported to St. Louis, where it is assembled and installed. The bridge was originally built in 1890. The reconstruction project will widen the bridge allowing for double the train traffic each day. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Merchants Bridge gets a lift
Bob Wagoner, left, Jane Louer, center, and Ron Goldfeder watch from a Riverboat as crews raise a new bridge truss into place on the Merchants Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. This is the first of three trusses to be lifted in place for the $222 million project. Each truss section weights 8.6 million pounds and is built in Wisconsin and transported to St. Louis, where it is assembled and installed. The bridge was originally built in 1890. The reconstruction project will widen the bridge allowing for double the train traffic each day. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Merchants Bridge gets a lift
The McKinley Bridge is seen in the foreground as crews raise a new bridge truss into place on the Merchants Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. This is the first of three trusses to be lifted in place for the $222 million project. Each truss section weights 8.6 million pounds and is built in Wisconsin and transported to St. Louis, where it is assembled and installed. The bridge was originally built in 1890. The reconstruction project will widen the bridge allowing for double the train traffic each day. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!