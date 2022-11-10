Work halted at Obama Presidential Center after noose is found

Foundation officials are condemning a “shameless act of cowardice and hate” at the site of former President Barack Obama’s presidential center in Jackson Park on the South Side Thursday morning.

Officials say a noose was discovered at the project site and construction has been halted.

”We reported the incident to the police and will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible,” Lakeside Alliance, the construction team building the center, said in an emailed release.

”We have zero tolerance for any form of bias or hate on our worksite. Anti-bias training is included in our onboarding process and reiterated during sitewide meetings. We are suspending all operations on-site in order to provide another series of these trainings and conversations for all staff and workers,” the statement said.

They are offering a $100,000 reward to help find whoever was responsible.

“Our priority is protecting the health and safety of our workforce. We have notified authorities who are investigating the incident.”

Foundation officials have said the museum will pay tribute to Obama’s legacy as the country’s first Black president and has endeavored to economically uplift the neighboring majority-Black South Side.

Lakeside Alliance is a cohort of African American-owned construction firms. City work to prepare for construction began in spring 2021, with the Obamas returning to Chicago for an official groundbreaking that September.

Trees have been cleared and concrete poured for the museum building and the complex’s parking garage.

When complete, the campus will include the towering museum building, a forum and a Chicago Public Library branch, as well as green space connecting the site to the rest of Jackson Park.

Gov. JB Pritzker condemned the incident in a series of tweets Thursday. “Hate has no place in Illinois. The noose is more than a symbol of racism, it is a heart-stopping reminder of the violence and terror inflicted on Black Americans for centuries.”

”I condemn this act of hate in the strongest possible terms, and the state of Illinois will make all needed resources available to help catch the perpetrators,” Pritzker tweeted.

The governor has been outspoken on issues involving discrimination and hate, relaunching the Illinois Commission on Discrimination and Hate Crimes and similarly denouncing the targeting of the UpRising Bakery, state Sen. Darren Bailey’s comments comparing lives lost due to abortion to the Holocaust, and racially motivated attacks against Asian-Americans.