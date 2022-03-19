 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman fatally wounded while driving in Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 25-year-old woman was fatally wounded while she was driving late Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 11:45 p.m., the victim was driving in the 2400 block of South Homan Avenue when someone shot into her vehicle, striking her in the left side of the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives were investigating.

