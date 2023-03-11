CHICAGO — A 26-year-old woman was fatally stabbed early Saturday at an outdoor train platform in Chicago's downtown Loop, police said.
The woman was attacked by a man around 1:30 a.m., police said.
No other details were released, though police planned to hold an afternoon news conference.
