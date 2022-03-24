Woman dragged from car by Chicago police during George Floyd unrest to share in nearly $1.7M settlement

CHICAGO - The Chicago City Council authorized a $1,675,000 taxpayer-funded settlement Wednesday for a group of people, including a Black woman dragged from her car by Chicago police, who visited the Brickyard Mall in the days following the murder of George Floyd.

Mia Wright and those who were with her that day sued the city in 2020, alleging excessive force by Chicago police at the Northwest Side mall after the death of Floyd, a Black man who died under the knee of white ex-Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.

The 34-13 council vote, with scant discussion, came a month after four aldermen blocked the first attempt by City Council to approve the settlement, following a heated debate about Black Chicagoans’ rights and their treatment by police.

Wright and family members said they arrived at the Brickyard Mall in late May 2020 to discover it closed because of civil unrest that occurred across the city in the aftermath of Floyd’s murder. Police officers suddenly surrounded the car, broke the windows and pulled Wright out of the vehicle by her hair, she said.

While Wright was prone on the ground, an officer placed his knee on her neck, she said. She was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, though the charge was later dropped.

A relative who was with Wright captured the incident on video. Eight police officers were disciplined for the incident, according to city lawyer Caroline Fronczak. Five plaintiffs will share the settlement.

Officers said they thought some members of Wright’s group were attempting to break into a store at the mall to steal goods, according to Fronczak, but the officers also acknowledged nobody in the group matched the descriptions of the suspected looters.

During February’s City Council meeting, approval of the settlement was blocked after four aldermen — Raymond Lopez, Felix Cardona, Nick Sposato and Silvana Tabares — used a parliamentary maneuver to delay the vote.

A week before that, Sposato had wondered why Wright, whom he said lived in the West Side’s North Lawndale neighborhood, drove to the Northwest Side mall to shop on a day when Chicago was experiencing extensive, well-publicized public disturbances following the Floyd murder.

Sposato’s comments prompted Ald. Jason Ervin, 28th, to ask: “What’s wrong with somebody who lives at Pulaski and Cermak coming to the Brickyard to shop?”

“People do have the right to move about the city or move about the nation as they choose,” Ervin said then.

Besides Lopez, Cardona, Sposato and Tabares, the other aldermen voting against the settlement were Brian Hopkins, George Cardenas, Anthony Napolitano, Brendan Reilly, Anthony Beale, Marty Quinn, Ariel Reboyras, James Gardiner and Ed Burke.

History photos: Chicago's Soldier Field through the years Soldier Field - 2003 Soldier Field - 1971 Soldier Field - 1931 Soldier Field - 1959 Soldier Field - 1987 Soldier Field - 1926 Soldier Field - 1933 Soldier Field - 1928 Soldier Field - 1939 Soldier Field - 1962 Soldier Field - 1946 Soldier Field - 1978 Soldier Field - 1959 Soldier Field - 1959 Soldier Field - 1943 Soldier Field - 1936 Soldier Field - 1932 Soldier Field - 1961 Soldier Field - 1974 Soldier Field - 1948 Soldier Field - 1927 Soldier Field - 1959 Soldier Field - 1927 Soldier Field - 1973 Soldier Field - 2003

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0