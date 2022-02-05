Woman charged in death of girl, 4, on Illinois playground

HARVEY — A woman faces a reckless homicide charge in the death of a 4-year-old girl who was struck by a car that drove onto a playground near a suburban Chicago elementary school.

Swaleha Vhora was charged this week, according to a Harvey police report and Shereen Mohammad, a spokesperson for the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Chief Cameron Biddings of Harvey police said Friday that witnesses told investigators Vhora was talking on a cellphone as she was driving on Sept. 8, 2021, after picking up a child from outside Whittier Elementary School in Harvey, south of Chicago.

He said her vehicle went over a curb and through a fence before it hit a swing set and fatally struck Violet Singleton at a park's playground across from the school.

The FBI was able to collect her cellphone records to pinpoint her location and confirm that it was in use at the time of the crash, police said.

"This tragedy did not have to happen," Biddings said Friday. "It was a horrific reminder of what can happen when people drive distracted. Violet Singleton should not be dead."

Police said Vhora had three young children in her car when Singleton was struck. WGN-TV reported that Vhora is 32.

Vhora was arrested but later released without charges as police investigated the cause of the crash, Biddings said.

The Associated Press was unable to find a home telephone number for Vhora, who has been released on bail.

