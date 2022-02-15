Watch now: State plans drastic downsize of Pontiac, Vandalia prisons

SPRINGFIELD — Citing a reduction in the state's prison population and the increasing cost of maintaining older structures, the Illinois Department of Corrections plans to drastically downsize its prisons in Pontiac and Vandalia.

According to an overview of the plan obtained by Lee Enterprises, the IDOC plans to shutter the medium security unit of Pontiac Correction Center by March 16. The unit currently holds 329 inmates and has a maximum capacity of 431.

Later this spring or summer, the facility's east and west cellhouses, which have a combined 667 beds and currently house 339 inmates, would shutter, leaving only the north and south cellhouses and mental health units operational.

Altogether, operational capacity at the correctional facility would be reduced from 1,740 to just 642.

At Vandalia Correctional Center, the plan calls for closing 10 buildings by the end of June. This would reduce the current operational capacity from 1,001 to 410, per the document.

The changes in Pontiac "will not require any staff layoffs or any staff transfers," with staff to be relocated to other job assignments throughout the facility.

The allocated staffing at the facility would drop from 927 to 762 with the change, per the documents. There are only 569 correctional officers, lieutenants and sergeants currently employed there, however.

In Vandalia, the plan does not require any layoffs but may necessitate some employees transferring to nearby facilities.

Allocated staffing would drop from 295 to 157. There are a combined 215 correctional officers, lieutenants and sergeants currently employed at the facility.

At both facilities, the number of employees is below the budgeted amount, with the IDOC citing the pandemic as severely impacting its hiring schedule. Any changes would need to be bargained with the labor union representing correctional officers.

Anders Lindall, spokesman for AFSCME Council 31, which represents correctional center employees, the union started hearing rumors about changes in Pontiac late last week. They asked IDOC directly last Tuesday, which they denied.

Then, on Wednesday, seven buses arrived at the facility and began to empty out the medium security units. According to Lindall, the IDOC began moving offenders "with no advance notice to the union, the employees or the individuals who were moved."

This also raised alarm bells with some state lawmakers who represent districts with correctional facilities.

Nine lawmakers wrote a letter to the state Department of Corrections director and Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday asking for information about why a "significant number of inmates" are being moved from the Pontiac and Vandalia prisons.

"As both of these correctional centers serve as some of the largest employers in their respective regions, any changes to staffing or inmate population levels would have a major impact on the economic health of those areas," the letter reads.

The lawmakers have not received a response yet. But on Friday, IDOC subsequently informed the union of their plans to close the medium security unit in Pontiac.

"This is an unacceptable breach of trust from IDOC management and not the basis of productive labor relations," Lindall said. "Especially given the history of closure threats at both Pontiac and Vandalia, these new changes introduce uncertainty and instability that hurt employee morale, and the lack of truthfulness in presenting them makes union members question whether they can rely on management’s commitments."

The Pontiac Correctional Center opened in 1971, and its operational capacity is 1,255, according to the Department of Corrections, with a mental health operational capacity of 66. It is the parent institution for the 431-bed Pontiac Medium Security Unit. The average annual cost per offender was $70,366 as of fiscal year 2020.

The Vandalia Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility for men, opened in 1921. Its operational capacity is listed at 1,300, though can vary based on staffing levels. The average annual cost for offender was $34,670 as of fiscal year 2020.

Requests for comment from IDOC or the Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office were not immediately returned.

According to IDOC data, the state's prison population has dropped from 38,259 at the end of 2019 to just 27,970 at the end of 2021. The state's highest inmate population was 49,401 in 2013.

IDOC also said they "continue to struggle finding applicants" who want to work in the prisons. "The number of hours of overtime staff are working across the state is extremely high, especially at Pontiac," the report states.

This has created constraints in the amount of out-of-cell time that is afforded to prisoners and creates challenges in providing for mentally ill poisoners.

The facilities are also old and expensive to maintain. The state could save millions by not having to upkeep the closed portions of the facilities.

In Vandalia, for instance, "staff and individuals in custody would no longer be subject to the intensive summer heat of the older buildings" under the changes.

State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, whose district includes the Pontiac facility, called the possible downsizing "absolutely concerning" and the lack of communication "very troubling."

"Typically, when there's significant news relating to a state facility or other decisions by the administration individual legislators' districts, there's often a briefing that might be offered to us in advance — information that we can use to talk to our constituents about," Barickman said. "We're unfortunately in the dark here, and I think that is wildly frustrating and unfortunate that the administration has decided not to bring us up to speed on whatever their plans are here."

Under the proposal, prisoners in Pontiac's medium-security unit will be transferred to other medium security prisons. The next to close will be the east cellhouse, with prisoners there transferred to either one of the remaining open sections of the prison or to Lawrence Correctional Center.

Once the east cellhouse is cleared, the west cellhouse will begin the process of closing, with prisoners housed there to be transferred to Lawrenceville or Menard Correctional Center.

The downsizing of Vandalia will not require the transfer of any prisoners, who will be divided among the four remaining dormitories.

