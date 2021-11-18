Watch now: Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video

A dispute over one of those videos led to a defense attorneys to make a second request for a mistrial in the case. At issue was a piece of drone video that prosecutors showed to the jury in closing arguments in a bid to undermine Rittenhouse's self-defense claim and portray him as the instigator of the bloodshed. Prosecutors said the footage showed him pointing his rifle at protesters before the shooting erupted.

Rittenhouse attorney Corey Chirafisi said the defense initially received a compressed version of the video and didn't get the higher-quality one used by the prosecution until the evidence portion of the case was over.

He said that the defense would have approached things differently if it had received the better footage earlier and that it is now asking for “a level, fair playing field.”

He said the mistrial request would be made “without prejudice,” meaning prosecutors could still retry Rittenhouse.

Judge Bruce Schroeder did not immediately rule on the request, the second mistrial motion from the defense in a week.