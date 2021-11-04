Watch now: Rittenhouse juror dismissed after telling ‘joke’ about Jacob Blake

KENOSHA, Wis. — Juror Number 7, a white-haired man who had been using an electric scooter throughout the trial, was called into the courtroom on his own Thursday morning before the rest of the jury for the fourth day of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.
Judge Bruce Schroeder told the man he had been informed that when a sheriff’s deputy had been escorting the juror to his vehicle after court earlier in the week, the juror had told the deputy a joke.
“Are you comfortable repeating what the joke was or do you want to leave it alone?” Schroeder asked.
The man, his face covered by a cloth mask, shook his head.
Before Juror 7 came into the courtroom, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said the comment was about the shooting of Jacob Blake: "Do you know why the Kenosha police shot Jacob Blake seven times? Because they ran out of bullets."
“Anyone who thinks that joke is funny ...” Binger said, his word trailing off before he continued. “It suggests some sort of racial bias which I think comes into play in this case."
When the juror refused to respond, defense attorney Corey Chirafisi said they did object to the juror’s removal from the case.
“If Number 7 is unwilling to repeat what it was, we’re at a disadvantage and I suppose we can take his unwillingness in the worst light,” Chirafisi said.
Schroeder dismissed the man from the jury.
“I've talked quite a bit about public confidence in the result of the trial,” Schroeder said. “It is clear the appearance of bias is present and it would seriously undermine the results of the case.”
The juror objected. “It wasn’t anything to do with the case, it wasn’t anything to do with Kyle and his seven charges,” the man said.
Rittenhouse, now 18, is charged with shooting three men, two of them fatally, in the summer of 2020. The aspiring police officer had gone to Kenosha with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle and a medical kit in what he said was an effort to safeguard property from violent protests that broke out over the police shooting of Blake.
Also Thursday, a reporter who took video testified that the first man shot by Rittenhouse lunged for Rittenhouse's rifle in an attempt to take it away just before the 17-year-old fired.
Richie McGinniss, who was recording on a cellphone for the conservative website The Daily Caller, took the stand and described watching as Joseph Rosenbaum chased down Rittenhouse in one of the most crucial and disputed moments of the night.
“I think it was very clear to me that he was reaching specifically for the weapon,” said McGinniss, who had been called to the stand by the prosecution.
The defense also has said that a shot fired by someone in the crowd moments before Rittenhouse began shooting made Rittenhouse believe he was under attack.
Kenosha Detective Martin Howard testified that video footage shows that a protester, Joshua Ziminski, had fired the first shot into the air. Howard said he used a stopwatch and timed five or six videos to determine that 2.5 seconds later, Rittenhouse began firing at Rosenbaum.
Prosecutors have portrayed Rittenhouse as the instigator of the bloodshed, while his lawyer has argued that he acted in self-defense, suggesting among other things that Rittenhouse had reason to fear his weapon would be taken away and used against him.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.