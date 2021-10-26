Watch now: Officer killed in Madison County shooting

Police officers embrace while waiting outside the emergency room at Gateway Medical Center in Granite City on Tuesday. A police officer died after being shot by a man at gas station in Madison County.
COLTER PETERSON, ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH
State police crime scene investigators work the scene near a Pontoon Beach police cruiser damaged by gunfire on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, following a shooting at the Speedway gas station at 1310 Chain of Rocks Rd. in Pontoon Beach. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
People embrace outside the emergency room at St. Louis University Hospital after a Pontoon Beach police officer was shot at a gas station on Highway 111 on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. The officer was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Law enforcement officers arrive outside the emergency room at St. Louis University Hospital after a Pontoon Beach police officer was shot at a gas station on Highway 111 on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. The officer was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
U.S. Marshals work the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Speedway gas station at 1310 Chain of Rocks Rd. in Pontoon Beach. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Police investigate the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Speedway gas station in Pontoon Beach. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
A crime scene investigator photographs the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Speedway gas station at 1310 E. Chain of Rocks Rd. in Pontoon Beach Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
A crime scene investigator works the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Speedway gas station at 1310 E. Chain of Rocks Rd. in Pontoon Beach Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Police investigate the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Speedway gas station in Pontoon Beach. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons died at Saint Louis University hospital of his injuries, said Trooper Jayme Bufford of the Illinois State Police.
The officer's body was transported to the St. Louis medical examiner's office in a long police procession Tuesday afternoon.
Timmons was shot about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday on the parking lot of a Speedway gas station, at Highway 111 and Chain of Rocks Road. As the officer walked toward a vehicle he suspected had been stolen, a man began firing, Bufford said.
State Police said a man was arrested on the scene immediately after the shooting. Police had not publicly identified the suspect.
The vehicle that apparently sparked the officer's interest was a stolen Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with Missouri license plates.
The injured officer was rushed to a hospital in Granite City with life-threatening injuries, then transferred to the St. Louis hospital, which specializes in the most critical cases. Officers from numerous departments were congregating outside in support.
Edwardsville police Chief Michael Fillback said some of his officers and other officers throughout the Metro East are filling in on patrol for Pontoon Beach officers now because their officers were so shaken by the shooting.
Photos: Police officer shot in Pontoon Beach, Illinois
State police crime scene investigators work the scene near a Pontoon Beach police cruiser damaged by gunfire on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, following a shooting at the Speedway gas station at 1310 Chain of Rocks Rd. in Pontoon Beach. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
People embrace outside the emergency room at St. Louis University Hospital after a Pontoon Beach police officer was shot at a gas station on Highway 111 on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. The officer was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Law enforcement officers arrive outside the emergency room at St. Louis University Hospital after a Pontoon Beach police officer was shot at a gas station on Highway 111 on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. The officer was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Illinois State Police works the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Speedway gas station at 1310 E. Chain of Rocks Rd. in Pontoon Beach Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
A crime scene investigator photographs the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Speedway gas station at 1310 E. Chain of Rocks Rd. in Pontoon Beach Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
A crime scene investigator works the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Speedway gas station at 1310 E. Chain of Rocks Rd. in Pontoon Beach Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com