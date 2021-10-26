 Skip to main content
Watch now: Officer killed in Madison County shooting

Master Sgt. Elbert Jennings with the Illinois State Police, Division of Criminal Investigation, speaks about the shooting death of Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins, on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Video by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

PONTOON BEACH — A Metro East police officer has died after being shot Tuesday morning at a gas station in Madison County. 

Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons died at Saint Louis University hospital of his injuries, said Trooper Jayme Bufford of the Illinois State Police.

The officer's body was transported to the St. Louis medical examiner's office in a long police procession Tuesday afternoon.

Speedway shooting in Pontoon Beach

Illinois State Police works the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Speedway gas station at 1310 E. Chain of Rocks Rd. in Pontoon Beach Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Timmons was shot about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday on the parking lot of a Speedway gas station, at Highway 111 and Chain of Rocks Road. As the officer walked toward a vehicle he suspected had been stolen, a man began firing, Bufford said.

State Police said a man was arrested on the scene immediately after the shooting. Police had not publicly identified the suspect.

The vehicle that apparently sparked the officer's interest was a stolen Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with Missouri license plates.

The injured officer was rushed to a hospital in Granite City with life-threatening injuries, then transferred to the St. Louis hospital, which specializes in the most critical cases. Officers from numerous departments were congregating outside in support.

Edwardsville police Chief Michael Fillback said some of his officers and other officers throughout the Metro East are filling in on patrol for Pontoon Beach officers now because their officers were so shaken by the shooting.

Watch now: Police say Pontoon Beach, Illinois officer shot and killed was officer for 14 years

