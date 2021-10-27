 Skip to main content
Watch now: Man charged with murder in death of Illinois police officer

Scott Hyden is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and other weapons charges, in the killing of Pontoon Beach, Illinois police officer Tyler Timmins, 36, who died Tuesday after being shot at a Speedway gas station in Pontoon Beach. As Timmins walked toward a vehicle he suspected had been stolen, a man began firing shots at him.

PONTOON BEACH — A southern Illinois man was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a police officer at a gas station.

Scott Hyden, 31, of Highland was arrested at the gas station following the shooting Tuesday of 36-year-old Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmins. Hyden was being held in the Madison County Jail without bond, Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine said.

Hyden also faces charges that include aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and possessing a stolen firearm.

"Those who attack police officers — public servants who have dedicated their lives to protecting us all from harm — will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Haine said. "And here, we will be seeking the maximum possible sentence available under Illinois law, natural life, for the defendant."

Illinois police officer dies after being shot at gas station

Timmins was shot at a Speedway gas station along Route 111 and was taken to a hospital in nearby Granite City before being transferred to a St. Louis hospital.

Police say Timmins had approached a car in the gas station's parking lot because he suspected it had been stolen, and that a man began firing on him.

"Officer Tyler Timmins dedicated his life to serving and protecting the citizens of Madison County," Haine said. "We all thank him – and thank his family — for his incredible and heroic life."

