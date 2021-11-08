Watch now: Kenosha shooting victim says he was pointing gun at Rittenhouse

Some jurors turned away when shown photos of Grosskreutz just after the shooting with a bloody, ragged hole the size of an orange in his bicep.

Grosskreutz testified he had pulled out his Glock handgun as he ran down the street, and that he had his cell phone in his left hand and his cell phone in his right hand.

“What was going through your head at this moment?” Binger asked about the moment he saw Huber shot.

“That I was going to die,” Grosskreutz testified.

On cross-examination, Rittenhouse defense attorney Corey Chirafisi sought to portray Grosskreutz as dishonest in his description of the moments right before he was shot, with Chirafisi asserting that Grosskreutz was chasing Rittenhouse with his gun out. Grosskreutz denied he was chasing Rittenhouse.

Chirafisi also said Grosskreutz lied when he initially told multiple police officers that he dropped his weapon.

In addition, Chirafisi pointed to Grosskreutz’s lawsuit against the city of Kenosha, in which he alleges police enabled the violence by allowing an armed militia to have the run of the streets during the demonstration.

“If Mr. Rittenhouse is convicted, your chance of getting 10 million bucks is better, right?” Chirafisi said.

Chirafisi also asked Grosskreutz if he told his former roommate that his only regret was “not killing the kid and hesitating to pull the gun before emptying the entire mag into him.” Grosskreutz denied saying that.

Wisconsin’s self-defense law allows someone to use deadly force only if “necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm.” The jury must decide whether Rittenhouse believed he was in such peril and whether that belief was reasonable under the circumstances.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.