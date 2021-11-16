Watch now: Kenosha braces for Rittenhouse verdict

KENOSHA, Wis. — As the Kyle Rittenhouse jury deliberated and tensions began to run high on the courthouse steps Tuesday afternoon, a group of 30 Kenosha residents gathered in peaceful prayer a few blocks away at Library Park.
Rabbi Dena Feingold, co-president of Congregations United to Serve Humanity, which organized the event, said that there is work to be done to tackle issues raised during the events of the last year, but prayed this work will be done peacefully.
“When the verdict is announced, some will celebrate that right has prevailed and justice was done and others will shake with outrage and despair asking, ‘Where is justice?,'” Feingold said. “In these times, confronted as we are with a deep chasm in our society and with the memory of how painfully those divisions raged in this town last year, we naturally worry about what the future holds for us in the hours and days to come.”
Crowds small, vocal both in support of and opposed to Rittenhouse outside courthouse as verdict is awaited
The jury began deliberating Tuesday after listening to dueling portrayals of Rittenhouse, 18, as a “wannabe soldier” who went looking for the trouble, or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.
Rittenhouse, then 17, had gone to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, in what he said was an effort to protect property from rioters in the days after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white Kenosha police officer.
The case went to the anonymous, 12-member jury after Rittenhouse himself, in an unusual move, was allowed by Judge Bruce Schroeder to draw the numbered slips of paper from a raffle drum that determined which of the 18 people who sat in judgment during the trial would decide his fate and which ones would be dismissed as alternates.
That task is usually performed by a court clerk, not the defendant.
Rittenhouse faces life in prison if convicted as charged for using an AR-style semi-automatic rifle to kill two men and wound a third during a night of protests.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers urged calm as the jury deliberated. He announced last week that 500 members of the National Guard would stand ready for duty in Kenosha if needed.