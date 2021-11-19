Watch now: ISU law professor weighs in on Rittenhouse verdict

The Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America called the verdict a "failure of the "justice system" that succeeds in incarcerating masses of people of color, and low income folks, but cannot effectively prosecution white supremacist violence, because they are built on the same foundations: racism and protection of capitalists' interests," in a statement posted to the group's Facebook page on Friday.
With the verdict, there is no chance for another trial due to double jeopardy laws, McClure said. The defense had filed a motion for a mistrial, which would have allowed the state to bring Rittenhouse to trial again. However, Schroeder decided to delay a ruling on the mistrial motion until after the jury had given a verdict.
“The judge did what I would have done,” McClure said. “(…) Now the judge doesn’t have to act on that.”
Neither the prosecution nor the defense would have really been helped by a mistrial either, he said.
The trial was held in trial court, which does not set precedent, McClure said. Trial court is focused on matters of fact, so does not set legal precedent. The ongoing trial of three men accused in the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia is also in trial court.
Some commentators have questioned the state’s decision to show video evidence that seemed to support the defense while presenting the state’s case, McClure said. However, the state has a duty to seek justice, and not necessarily a guilty verdict, so he was not surprised the evidence was presented. It also meant the defense could not surprise the jury with it later.
“It’s a way of inoculating the jury,” McClure said.
