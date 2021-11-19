Watch now: In Rittenhouse verdict, Bloomington-Normal groups see racial injustice

BLOOMINGTON — The president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP branch says Kyle Rittenhouse being found not guilty means “justice has been put on hold again.”

“These two men died at the hands of someone who thought he was allowed to carry a weapon to protect something that wasn’t even his,” Linda Foster told The Pantagraph.

Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, about three hours north of Bloomington-Normal, was facing five felony charges of reckless homicide, intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide for fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz.

The shootings took place on the third night of protests surrounding the Aug. 23, 2020, shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha. Rittenhouse, who had volunteered to patrol downtown Kenosha three days later, and all of those shot were white.

Anntionetta Rountree, co-chairwoman of the Bloomington-Normal Afrosocialists and Socialists of Color Caucus, said she was not surprised by the verdict.

"It's what's expected," she said. "This has been our life. It has been what we have dealt with forever. We, Black people, are guilty until proven innocent. This young man was clearly guilty of committing a crime, yet he has been acquitted of all charges. This is our reality. We are going backwards; we are not moving forward," she said.

Supporters for Rittenhouse said he was acting in self-defense and was there to defend the community from lawlessness. Others saw him as a young vigilante.

The Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America in a statement said the verdict is a "failure of the 'justice system' that succeeds in incarcerating masses of people of color, and low income folks, but cannot effectively prosecution white supremacist violence, because they are built on the same foundations: racism and protection of capitalists' interests."

Krystle Able, a member of the group, said it’s important to remember how this case started.

"We're infuriated," Able said. "I think it's important that people don't forget that the Rittenhouse story started back with Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by police. He (Rittenhouse) went there to supposedly defend property that wasn't his."

She added, "For Kyle Rittenhouse to be acquitted of all charges really goes to show that this goes beyond our justice system."

Analyzing the court case

The 12-member jury deliberated over four days before the verdict was announced Friday. Jury selection had started Nov. 1.

Tom McClure, professor and director of legal studies at Illinois State University, said the lengthy deliberations suggested the verdict would come down as not guilty. McClure, who practiced law for 28 years, said a long deliberation suggests there is doubt in the minds of the jury.

With the verdict, there is no chance for another trial due to double jeopardy laws, McClure said. The defense had filed multiple motions for a mistrial, one of which would have allowed the state to bring Rittenhouse to trial again. However, Judge Bruce Schroeder decided to delay a ruling on the mistrial motions until after the jury had given a verdict.

“The judge did what I would have done,” McClure said. “… Now the judge doesn’t have to act on that.”

Neither the prosecution nor the defense would have really been helped by a mistrial either, he said.

Some have also questioned the decision by prosecutors to show video evidence that seemed to support the defense while presenting the state’s case, McClure said. However, the state has a duty to seek justice, and not necessarily a guilty verdict, so he was not surprised the evidence was presented. It also meant the defense could not surprise the jury with it later.

“It’s a way of inoculating the jury,” McClure said.

Carla Campbell-Jackson, vice president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, said the jury should have been more diverse.

The seven women and five men were not asked to identify race, but media reports indicate it “appeared to be overwhelmingly white,” the Associated Press wrote.

“It is mind-boggling for us to expect equality from a criminal justice perspective when the jury was not even representative of the community,” Campbell-Jackson said. “Obviously, we often talk about the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion, but this is a prime opportunity to understand the criticality of making sure every jury is representative of the United States of America.”

Foster also wondered what message the verdict would send to the rest of the country. She mentioned discussions over the past year and a half about reforms to the criminal justice system and law enforcement.

“But we get to the point where if anybody can just walk around with a weapon, we don’t need the police,” Foster said. “We don’t need law enforcement if we continue to allow people to do what they want to do, however they will allow them, and not be held accountable.”

‘At awareness level now’

In advance of the verdict, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers deployed 500 National Guard troops to be ready in case of unrest. The Kenosha school district also cancelled classes.

McLean County law enforcement said they had not been notified of any demonstrations or public gatherings locally.

Bloomington-Normal authorities also had prepared for possible unrest following the April outcome of the trial for Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police office found guilty of killing George Floyd in May 2020. Looting was reported in at least 10 locations following the death locally and various protests were held.

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason earlier this week said officials also discussed a response to the verdict. Illinois State University police Chief Aaron Woodruff said they're anticipating any issues.

“We’re kind of at an awareness level now and we’ll react appropriately if we see that there’s something else that changes or if we receive information that’s different from that,” said Normal police Chief Rick Bleichner.

Connor Wood Higher Education Reporter