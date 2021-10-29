Watch now: Illinois law bars sex offenders from passing out Halloween candy

SPRINGFIELD — Former state Sen. Kirk Dillard, R-Hinsdale, had one thing on his mind when he sponsored legislation in 2012 banning sex offenders from participating in holiday events involving children.

“I had two young daughters and all I could envision was John Gacy dressed as a clown handing out candy to children,” Dillard said, referring to the notorious Illinois serial killer who murdered and assaulted at least 33 people in the 1970s.

“It was common sense,” he said of the legislation, which passed with no opposition and was signed by then-Gov. Pat Quinn.

The law, among other examples, bans sex offenders from distributing candy to children on Halloween, being employed as a department store Santa Claus during the Christmas season and dressing as the Easter Bunny before Easter.

But it is perhaps no more relevant than on Halloween, when thousands of children knock on the doors of strangers across the state asking for a trick or treat.

As of now, there are more than 33,000 registered sex offenders in Illinois, including more than 27,000 who committed a crime against a child, according to state data.

Knowing that, law enforcement officials are encouraging parents to be vigilant this Halloween by, among other precautions, checking the state's sex offender registry.

“Illinois law prohibits child sex offenders from distributing candy, but searching the sex offender registry is a quick and easy step that adds another layer of protection to ensure families have a happy Halloween,” said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul in a statement.

Illinois is one of at least 10 state with such "no candy" laws on the books. Among its bordering states, Iowa and Kentucky have no law restricting sex offenders while Indiana and Wisconsin have programs that monitor sex offenders on Halloween.

Missouri's law goes even further than Illinois, requiring offenders to remain in their homes between 5 and 10:30 p.m. on Halloween night and to post a sign saying "no candy or treats at this residence."

The Illinois law is more vague, stating that sex offenders on parole, mandatory supervised release and probation may have more conditions imposed on them, such as having to stay in their home and keep their porch lights off.

For others, the law often relies on enforcement from local police departments.

In Decatur, the police department has in past years done checks to ensure that sex offenders were in compliance with the law, confirmed Lt. Ed Hurst.

Still, parents are encouraged to be proactive and children are urged to use common sense on Halloween night.

"We always recommend that they go in groups and stay together, have a responsible adults that goes with them in the monitors their activities, wear some light-colored clothing and flashlights are also beneficial," Hurst said.

