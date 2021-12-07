Watch now: Cross-examination of Smollett over allegedly phony attack to resume Tuesday

 Skip to main content
Jussie Smollett is slated to take the stand again Tuesday morning for what will likely be an extensive cross-examination by prosecutors who accuse him with orchestrating a phony hate crime attack on himself, then lying to police about it.

The “Empire” actor testified throughout Monday afternoon and told jurors unequivocally: He was really a victim of a real hate crime attack, during which someone yelled out racial slurs and beat him up.

“He hits me right here,” Smollett said, pointing to his eye. “I would like to think that I landed a punch but I know that I certainly threw one.”

When he was on his way home, he noticed that someone had placed a rope around his neck like a noose, he said.

His testimony is the centerpiece of the defense case at his trial that will roll into its sixth day Tuesday. Later on — potentially as early as late Tuesday — jurors will be tasked with deciding a credibility contest: Who is more believable, Smollett, or the Osundairo brothers, who told prosecutors they helped Smollett fake the attack on himself?

Smollett on Tuesday morning is expected to continue being cross-examined by Dan Webb, who was appointed special prosecutor to investigate the Smollett matter.

