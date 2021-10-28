Watch now: Community grieves for Metro East officer killed during traffic stop

WOOD RIVER — Slain Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins returned to Illinois Wednesday, escorted by more than 100 fellow officers.

Timmins died after being shot Tuesday at the Speedway gas station in Pontoon Beach during the traffic stop of a suspected stolen vehicle.

On Wednesday afternoon, Scott Hyden, 31, of Highland, was charged in connection with Timmins' death. Hyden faces two counts of first-degree murder, both Class M felonies; aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and offenses relating to motor vehicles, both Class 2 felonies; and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony.

Illinois police officer dies after being shot at gas station Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmins was walking toward a stolen pickup truck when a man suddenly opened fire on the officer.

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine announced the charges at the Pontoon Beach Village Hall where Police Chief Chris Modrusic and Master Sgt. Elbert Jennings with the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation also spoke. They were surrounded by more than 40 law enforcement officers from multiple departments.

"Officer Tyler Timmins dedicated his life to serving and protecting the citizens of Madison County," Haine said. "We all thank him — and thank his family — for his incredible and heroic life. We are all grateful for the service of all the first-responders who put their lives on the line for our safety."

Timmins, 36, joined the Pontoon Beach Police Department in April 2020. During his 14-year career he also served with police departments in Roxana, Hartford and Worden.

His body left the St. Louis Medical Examiner's office in a Granite City Fire Department ambulance at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The long procession, led by motorcycle troopers from the Illinois State Police and Missouri Highway Patrol, crossed the Poplar Street Bridge into Illinois before heading north on Illinois 111, through Pontoon Beach and past the gas station where Timmins was mortally wounded the day before.

Roxana firefighters stood at attention in front of their fire station as the procession passed. The wailing of police sirens from more than 100 law enforcement vehicles could be heard long before they reached the turn onto Madison Avenue.

At 7th Street in Wood River, ladder trucks from the Wood River and East Alton fire departments raised a large American flag for the procession to pass beneath.

Hundreds of people lined the streets holding "thin blue line" flags in support of law enforcement. Some wiped tears from their eyes. Others stood in silence. Nothing could be heard except the wailing of police sirens.

Timmins was brought to the rear of Marks Mortuary at 6th and Lorena streets in Wood River where a large crowd of family and officers gathered to salute and pay their respects as his casket was carried into the funeral home.

Modrusic on Wednesday told of Timmins' love for his family, noting that as he was leaving the police department Tuesday morning Timmins was sharing a story about his daughter, Chloe. Modrusic said family was "everything to Tyler, and everybody knew that," adding that Timmins "truly loved being a cop."

"There is no greater love than a man who would lay down his life for a stranger," Modrusic said. "Yesterday Officer Timmins paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"As devastating as this loss is to his family, us, and the entire law enforcement community, I truly believe if Tyler could tell us anything, he would tell us all he didn't die for nothing," Modrusic said. "He died doing exactly what he loved: protecting and serving his community."

The shooting occurred at about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, Timmins had stopped what he believed was a stolen car near the recently opened Speedway convenience store at the intersection of Illinois 111 and Chain of Rocks Road.

He was approaching the vehicle when Hyden reportedly opened fire, striking Timmins in the neck. Timmins was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital where he died of his injuries.

"Officer Timmins approached the vehicle, the defendant shot Officer Timmins without provocation, and Officer Timmins didn't even have time to draw his weapon," Haine said.

Numerous police officers responded to the scene and Hyden was quickly taken into custody.

Hyden is now held in the Madison County Jail without bond. If convicted, Hyden faces natural life in prison, Haine said, adding his office will seek the maximum penalties.

The first-degree murder charges carry sentences of 45 years to life in prison. The aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace office charge carries a sentence of 10 to 45 years. The unlawful possession of weapons by a felon charge is punishable by two to 10 years. The unlawful possession of a stolen firearm charge, as well as the offenses relating to motor vehicles, carry a sentence of three to seven years.

"Our police are heroes," Haine said. "Violent attacks on police are absolutely unacceptable in our community. Those who attack police officers ... will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law in Madison County."

Officials on Wednesday declined to discuss details of the case which remains under investigation. Two others were taken into custody Tuesday. Haine said he expects further charges relating to the shooting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0