Warrant issued in killing of Chicago man driving daughter to school

CHICAGO — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man charged with fatally shooting a Chicago man as he was driving his 7-year-old daughter to school, police said.

The warrant charges Avanta Ware, 18, with the murder of 33-year-old Travell Miller, Chicago police announced Wednesday. He is also wanted for two counts of carjacking in Berwyn, a Chicago suburb.

Miller was stopped in traffic on Sept. 1 on Chicago's West Side when police said Ware got out of another car, walked up and opened fire, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Miller was hit four times and pronounced dead.

Miller bent over to protect his 7-year-old daughter, who was in the passenger seat and was uninjured, relatives said.

Police said Wednesday that Ware was last seen driving a silver 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix with no plates and with possible damage to the driver's side rear quarter panel.

Miller's relatives have said detectives were investigating if the shooting stemmed from road rage.

Miller's father, Joseph Gilmore said the murder charge was "appropriate."

"They need to get him before he hurts someone else, or he needs to receive what he gave," he told the Chicago Sun-Times.

"When people lead risky lives, you expect something to happen to them," Gilmore added. "But when someone who wasn't at risk falls to violence, it's depressing. It's hard to move on from this — especially since Travell was such a lively person."

