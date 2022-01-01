Visitation, funeral services set for slain Illinois sheriff's deputy

Funeral services and visitation hours were announced on Friday for the Wayne County sheriff's deputy fatally shot on Interstate 64 on Wednesday.

Deputy Sean Riley, 38, was found slain after he had responded to a "motorist assist" call on Interstate 64 eastbound at Milepost 115. A Kentucky man was arrested in Clinton County and charged with murder.

Riley's family released a statement on Friday thanking the public for all of the support they have received.

"To the public, he became a hero on December 29th, when he was killed in the line of duty. To his family, he has always been a hero," the statement said.

"Our world has been shattered, and we will never be the same. But we take comfort in knowing that he lived life to the fullest, he loved his family and friends deeply, and he died doing what he loved."

Riley's survivors include his wife Leslie Riley of Cisne and children Logan Brown, Deegan Riley and Mia Jo Riley, according to his obituary from Johnson & Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield.

Visitation for Sean Riley will be 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Fairfield Community High School gymnasium, with a first-responder walk-through at 6 p.m.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Fairfield Community High School gym, with a law enforcement procession and burial to follow at Cisne Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Riley's honor may be made to the Sean Riley Benefit Fund at the Trust Bank in Cisne.

The community has been asked to line the procession route and additional information will be released in the coming days.

