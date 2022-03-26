Vigil draws dozens to remember Chicago woman slain on South Side earlier this week

CHICAGO - Sorority sisters, community members and the mother of 47-year-old Aaliyah Newell, who was beaten to death earlier this week, gathered Friday night at a candlelight vigil to remember her.
Around 50 people attended the vigil, held about 6 p.m. Friday outside the scene of the attack, in the 7200 block of South Vincennes Avenue in the city’s Park Manor neighborhood.
Friends and family grieve while remembering Aaliyah Newell during a vigil in the 7200 block of South Vincennes Ave. on March 25, 2022. Newell, 47, was found unresponsive on Wednesday night. Police said she suffered blunt force trauma to her head.
Chris Sweda, Chicago Tribune
Also Friday evening, Chicago police issued a community alert pleading for help in finding the person responsible for Newell’s death.
“Detectives are seeking information from anyone who may have seen suspicious behavior or have security cameras in the general vicinity,” the alert read.
According to a Chicago police report, Newell had last been heard from about 11 p.m. Sunday but friends, including her best friend, became worried when she didn’t answer her phone. They called 911 about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday when they went to her home, found the door was unlocked and saw Newell, her ankles bound by a cord, on the floor, the report said.
Her television and computer were missing, and her car was found on the next block, which was unusual, according to her friends, according to the report.
An autopsy found Newell died of multiple injuries from an assault and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Anybody with information is urged to contact Area 1 detectives, 312-747-8380.
