 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Vigil draws dozens to remember Chicago woman slain on South Side earlier this week

  • 0

CHICAGO - Sorority sisters, community members and the mother of 47-year-old Aaliyah Newell, who was beaten to death earlier this week, gathered Friday night at a candlelight vigil to remember her.

Around 50 people attended the vigil, held about 6 p.m. Friday outside the scene of the attack, in the 7200 block of South Vincennes Avenue in the city’s Park Manor neighborhood.

US-NEWS-VIGIL-DRAWS-DOZENS-REMEMBER-AALIYAH-1-TB.jpg

Friends and family grieve while remembering Aaliyah Newell during a vigil in the 7200 block of South Vincennes Ave. on March 25, 2022. Newell, 47, was found unresponsive on Wednesday night. Police said she suffered blunt force trauma to her head.

Also Friday evening, Chicago police issued a community alert pleading for help in finding the person responsible for Newell’s death.

“Detectives are seeking information from anyone who may have seen suspicious behavior or have security cameras in the general vicinity,” the alert read.

According to a Chicago police report, Newell had last been heard from about 11 p.m. Sunday but friends, including her best friend, became worried when she didn’t answer her phone. They called 911 about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday when they went to her home, found the door was unlocked and saw Newell, her ankles bound by a cord, on the floor, the report said.

Man in critical condition after shooting at Chicago train station, police said

Her television and computer were missing, and her car was found on the next block, which was unusual, according to her friends, according to the report.

An autopsy found Newell died of multiple injuries from an assault and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Anybody with information is urged to contact Area 1 detectives, 312-747-8380.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

What’s next for the Illinois parole board?

What’s next for the Illinois parole board?

For Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s PRB appointees awaiting Senate confirmation, the clock is ticking. The five pending appointments must be approved by the Senate by close of business on Monday or they are automatically approved.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Migrating birds flock to Chautauqua refuge along Illinois River

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News