Vandalism at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville condemned

Vandals threw away or damaged free period products in bathrooms at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, drawing condemnation Thursday.

The Alestle student newspaper's reporter Francesca Boston first reported the vandalism.

The vandals targeted menstrual products in men's bathrooms in October, according to SIUE Vice Chancellor for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Jessica Harris. A new Illinois law (House Bill 641) requires universities to provide the products for free in all campus restrooms.

Transgender people who use men's bathrooms might still need access to tampons or pads, as might nonbinary people — those who don't identify as a single gender.

A student later admitted to throwing away menstrual products after university officials investigated, Harris said.

"SIUE's Bias Incident Response Team took swift action, notifying the campus community that such incidents are transphobic and have no place in SIUE's community," Harris said in an emailed statement. "Since that notification, faculty, staff and students have been diligent about reporting, for which I am grateful."

Student Affairs found that the student violated the university's code of conduct, and the student faces disciplinary and educational penalties, Harris said.

State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, condemned the vandalism.

"I am infuriated and disgusted by the display of bigotry and cowardice shown by a small group on the campus at SIUE. Instead of using compassion, the individuals involved attempted to stoke fear through vandalism," said Stuart, a sponsor of House Bill 641.

"If the sight of a tampon or pad fills someone with so much rage they have to resort to such immature extremes, that is more evidence that menstruation has to come out of the shadows and whispers and be recognized as the natural biological function it is."

The vandalism occurred primarily in the Morris University Center and Peck Hall, an academic building, The Alestle reported.

