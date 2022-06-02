US Marshals officer, police dog shot while serving warrant in Chicago

CHICAGO - An officer on a U.S. Marshals Service task force as well as a police dog were shot during an attempted arrest Thursday on the Northwest Side, officials said.

The shooting occurred at about 1:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Belmont Avenue, where Chicago police and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force were attempting to arrest a wanted person, according to Chicago police statement about the incident.

During the course of the arrest, the offender fired shots, striking a deputy U.S. marshal, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. A U.S. Marshals Service K-9 dog was also struck.

A Chicago police officer returned fire but did not strike anyone, the statement read.

Paramedics responded to an animal hospital at 3305 N. California Ave. where they found the marshal who had been shot in the hand, said Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt, who said the person shot declined to be taken to a hospital.

Merritt earlier said they were called to West Belmont Avenue for the shooting.

Two people were arrested and an investigation is pending, according to Chicago police.

The officer who returned fire will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of at least 30 days, per department protocol. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will investigate the officer’s use of force, according to the police statement.

