Update: Springfield student stabbed at high school has died

SPRINGFIELD — An 18-year-old male student stabbed at Lanphier High School in Springfield has died, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said in a statement Wednesday evening. 

He was pronounced dead at HSHS St John’s Hospital at 3:04 p.m.

"The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification," the statement said. 

The coroner's office and Springfield Police Department are investigating the death. An autopsy is planned Thursday. 

Springfield police in a statement said the stabbing was at 2:23 p.m. The 18-year-old was stabbed in the chest, police said. 

A second student, a 16-year-old man, also was stabbed in the incident, police said. His injury "is considered non-life-threatening," police said. 

