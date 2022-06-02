U.S. Marshals officer shot in hand while serving warrant in Chicago

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHICAGO - An officer on a U.S. Marshals Service task force was shot Thursday on the Northwest Side, officials said.

The officer, who is with the service’s fugitive apprehension team, was shot while serving a warrant, said Elorm Blake, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service in Chicago.

Paramedics responded to an animal hospital at 3305 N. California Ave. where they found the victim, shot in the hand, said Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt, who said the person shot declined to be taken to a hospital.

Merritt earlier said they were called to West Belmont Avenue for the shooting.

