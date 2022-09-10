Two shot, one fatally, near Navy Pier

CHICAGO - A violent car chase ended with a Streeterville shooting near downtown Chicago’s Navy Pier and Magnificent Mile that killed a 27-year-old man and wounded a 20-year-old woman.

The two people shot were inside a gray sedan near Lawndale when a dark-colored SUV approached and someone inside began shooting, a police report obtained by the Tribune said.

The driver of the sedan drove toward downtown to flee from the bullets but the shooter followed, apparently all the way to the lakefront.

Officers responded to reports of automatic gunfire near 600 E. Grand Ave., the address for Navy Pier. The food, shopping and entertainment space is one of Chicago’s most popular tourist attractions. The shooting took place around 3 a.m., police said.

The gunman continued to fire on the targeted car from a stolen 2019 Volkswagen, police said. Police cameras captured a shooter hanging out the car’s window to fire his gun, the police report said.

Officers found the two wounded people at 165 E. Ontario, their car pointed east on a westbound one-way in front of the Courtyard Marriot Hotel, a half-block away from the city’s Magnificent Mile luxury shopping strip, the police report said.

The 27-year-old man driving the escaping car was shot multiple times in his torso. When officers found him, he was motionless in the front seat, police said. Paramedics transported him to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition before he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody, police said. Detectives are investigating.