Two men in their 80s shot in separate attacks in Chicago

CHICAGO - Two men in their 80s were shot during separate attacks in Chicago on Saturday afternoon, police said.

An 80-year-old man was in a car parked in the 5200 block of South Marshfield Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when an assailant the victim did not know shot him in the chest shortly after 3 p.m., police said.

The 80-year-old was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Also on Saturday, an 82-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the leg by an unknown assailant on the West Side about an hour earlier.

The 82-year-old was on the sidewalk around 2:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Monitor Avenue in the North Austin neighborhood, police said in a media notifcation.

He was transported to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park in good condition, police said.

No further details were given by police.

Area detectives are investigating.

