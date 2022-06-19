 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two children injured in drive-by shooting Sunday in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — Two children were injured in a drive-by shooting near 15th Street and Bond Avenue in East St. Louis early Sunday.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, and when the rapid succession of bullets ceased, police found two children, a 3-year-old and an 11-year-old, with bullet wounds. Both were in a car with a woman at the time of the shooting.

Ranadore Foggs, East St.Louis assistant chief of police, said the 11-year-old is listed in stable condition, and the 3-year-old is in critical condition. Both children were taken to Children's Hospital in St. Louis for medical treatment, he said.

There was no immediate information available on the female driver.

Chicago man tells Senate about trauma of gun violence: ‘More funerals than weddings’

Foggs said police received a call at 12:20 a.m. reporting the drive-by shooting at 15th Street and Bond Avenue.

At the scene, "witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots when the victim's vehicle, while traveling on 15th Street, was struck," Foggs said.

The woman and two children were inside the car.

East St. Louis police and Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group officers are investigating.

No additional information is available at this time.

