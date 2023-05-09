MOUNT VERNON — A state trooper was wounded and a 23-year-old motorist killed early Tuesday in an exchange of gunfire along an interstate highway in Southern Illinois, police said.

Illinois State Police said preliminary findings indicate that troopers were responding to help a motorist at about 3 a.m. along Interstate 64 when an altercation happened.

Police said the motorist, identified as 23-year-old Brandon L. Griffin of Albuquerque, New Mexico, displayed a firearm and exchanged gunfire with troopers. Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 16-year-veteran trooper was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second trooper who had responded to the scene and a female passenger in Griffin's vehicle were not hurt, the agency said Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened near the Jefferson County seat of Mount Vernon, closing the interstate's eastbound lanes for more than three hours. Mount Vernon is about 80 miles southeast of St. Louis.

State police said the agency's own internal investigators are handling the case, with evidence to be turned over to the Jefferson County State's Attorney's Office for review.

No additional information was made available Tuesday afternoon.

