Trial nears for Illinois woman accused of taking more than $100K from former employer

JACKSONVILLE — The trial of a Morgan County woman accused of using a former employer's money to make more than $100,000 worth of personal purchases is scheduled for March 8.

Stacy S. Brickey, 46, of 20 Maple Creek Estates in Woodson was arrested Jan. 19 on felony charges of theft between $100,000 and $500,000 and misuse of a credit card account.

She is accused of using a credit card account belonging to Production Press without permission, according to Morgan County State's Attorney Gray Noll.

Brickey waived her rights to a preliminary hearing on Feb. 8 and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A jury trial was requested and scheduled for 10 a.m. March 8, with a pretrial conference set for Wednesday.

Jacksonville Police Lt. Doug Thompson said the former employer noticed fraudulent credit card charges, which prompted the investigation.

Both charges are felonies. The theft charge carries a sentence of four to 15 years followed by up to 18 months supervised release if convicted; the misuse of a credit card carries a two- to 10-year sentence.

Although both charges have the possibility of probation, Noll said the court is unlikely to be lenient because Brickey pleaded guilty in 2018 to the theft of thousands of taxpayer dollars while working for the county.

She admitted to one count of theft for using a Morgan County credit card to buy personal items such as groceries, gift cards and a generator during her time working for the county highway department. She was an administrative assistant from March 2014 until her termination in January 2017.

As part of an agreement, a charge of official misconduct was dismissed and she was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years' probation. She was ordered to pay $38,824 in restitution in that case.

After that sentencing, Assistant State's Attorney Chad Turner said Brickey's previously clean criminal history and the fact that she had work lined up after her release from jail caused the state to believe a short jail sentence plus probation would be the best way to get the money back.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0