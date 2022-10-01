Toddler in SUV killed in drive-by shooting in Chicago

CHICAGO — A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting, Chicago police said.
The boy was riding in an SUV with his mother and three other children around 8:40 p.m. Friday on Chicago's southwest side when someone in the rear seat of a car opened fire, striking the boy in the head, police said.
The boy was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead hours later, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
No arrests have been made in the case, police said.
Today in history: Oct. 1
1910: The Los Angeles Times
In 1910, the offices of the Los Angeles Times were destroyed by a bomb explosion and fire; 21 Times employees were killed.
1961: Roger Maris
In 1961, Roger Maris of the New York Yankees hit his 61st home run during a 162-game season, compared to Babe Ruth’s 60 home runs during a 154-game season. (Tracy Stallard of the Boston Red Sox gave up the round-tripper; the Yankees won 1-0.)
1996: Unabomber
In 1996, a federal grand jury indicted Unabomber suspect Theodore Kaczynski in the 1994 mail bomb slaying of advertising executive Thomas Mosser. (Kaczynski was later sentenced to four life terms plus 30 years.)
2011: Occupy Wall Street
Ten years ago: More than 700 Occupy Wall Street protesters were arrested after they swarmed the Brooklyn Bridge and shut down a lane of traffic for several hours in a tense confrontation with police.
2015: Umpqua Community College
In 2015, a gunman opened fire at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, killing nine people and then himself.
2016: Donald Trump
Five years ago: The New York Times reported that Donald Trump had reported losses of more than $900 million on his 1995 income tax returns that experts said could have allowed him to forgo paying federal income taxes for nearly two decades; Hillary Clinton’s campaign seized upon the report as evidence of “the colossal nature of Donald Trump’s past business failures.”
2017: Las Vegas
In 2017, a gunman opened fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay casino hotel in Las Vegas on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans at a concert below, leaving 58 people dead and more than 800 injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history; the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, killed himself before officers arrived.
2019: Amber Guyger
In 2019, a white former Dallas police officer, Amber Guyger, was convicted of murder in the shooting death of her Black neighbor, Botham Jean; Guyger said she had mistaken his apartment for hers.
2019: Bernie Sanders
In 2019, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was diagnosed with a heart attack at a Las Vegas hospital, where he’d been taken after experiencing chest discomfort at a campaign event; doctors inserted two stents to open up a blocked artery.
2020: Donald Trump
One year ago: President Donald Trump attended a fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club hours before announcing that he had the coronavirus.
2020: Hope Hicks
One year ago: White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus; she was among those who accompanied Trump to Minnesota for a fundraiser the previous day.
2021: Pat Robertson
The Christian Broadcasting Network said Pat Robertson was stepping down as host of the long-running daily television show the “700 Club”; the 91-year-old televangelist said his son, Gordon, was taking over as full-time host.
2021: Sonia Sotomayor
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor denied an emergency appeal from a group of teachers to block New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public school teachers and other staff from going into effect.
