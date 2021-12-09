 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Thieves steal mail from Illinois animal shelter that likely contained donations, director says

  • 0

NAPERVILLE — A Naperville animal shelter could be out thousands of dollars and the identities of donors compromised because of thieves, the nonprofit's executive director said.

Mail was stolen from a locked mailbox outside the ADOPT Pet Shelter on Industrial Drive on the city's north side about 12:45 a.m. Dec. 5, Chris Stirn said.

Surveillance video captured the image of two people in hooded sweatshirts ripping apart the mailbox and removing a stack of envelopes before fleeing in a small white car.

Murders of women in Chicago, LaSalle County told in new docuseries

What concerns Stirn is that many of the envelopes likely contained donations for the no-kill shelter's annual holiday campaign.

ADOPT recently sent out mail-in cards for its biggest fundraiser of the year, which typically collects $50,000 or more to pay for the daily care and health needs of the dogs and cats waiting to be adopted. Donations were starting to arrive earlier in the week.

"That someone would steal from any nonprofit is disheartening, to say the least," Stirn said. But to steal from animals at a shelter is devastating, she said.

The latest Chicago has ever received measurable snow is Dec. 20, 2012. Could the record be broken this year? AccuWeather’s Emmy Victor explains.

Stirn is urging anyone who mailed a check or provided a credit card number on the mail-in card to contact ADOPT to verify the donation was received. Donors can call Stirn directly at 630-355-2299, Ext. 235, or email her at chris@adoptpetshelter.org.

Anyone who mailed donations after the break-in Sunday should be fine, Stirn said, because all mail is now being directed to a post office box.

Stirn also is warning donors to double-check their donation amount and be wary of potential misuse of credit cards.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

$10M in funding for Illinois National Guard clears House

$10M in funding for Illinois National Guard clears House

The Illinois National Guard's 183rd Air Wing is one step closer to receiving $10.2 million in funding for a base civil engineer complex in Springfield after the National Defense Authorization Act successfully passed out of the House.

Watch Now: Related Video

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein recruiter is reportedly a horrible neighbor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News