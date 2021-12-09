Thieves steal mail from Illinois animal shelter that likely contained donations, director says

NAPERVILLE — A Naperville animal shelter could be out thousands of dollars and the identities of donors compromised because of thieves, the nonprofit's executive director said.
Mail was stolen from a locked mailbox outside the ADOPT Pet Shelter on Industrial Drive on the city's north side about 12:45 a.m. Dec. 5, Chris Stirn said.
Surveillance video captured the image of two people in hooded sweatshirts ripping apart the mailbox and removing a stack of envelopes before fleeing in a small white car.
What concerns Stirn is that many of the envelopes likely contained donations for the no-kill shelter's annual holiday campaign.
ADOPT recently sent out mail-in cards for its biggest fundraiser of the year, which typically collects $50,000 or more to pay for the daily care and health needs of the dogs and cats waiting to be adopted. Donations were starting to arrive earlier in the week.
"That someone would steal from any nonprofit is disheartening, to say the least," Stirn said. But to steal from animals at a shelter is devastating, she said.
The latest Chicago has ever received measurable snow is Dec. 20, 2012. Could the record be broken this year? AccuWeather’s Emmy Victor explains.
Stirn is urging anyone who mailed a check or provided a credit card number on the mail-in card to contact ADOPT to verify the donation was received. Donors can call Stirn directly at 630-355-2299, Ext. 235, or email her at
chris@adoptpetshelter.org.
Anyone who mailed donations after the break-in Sunday should be fine, Stirn said, because all mail is now being directed to a post office box.
Stirn also is warning donors to double-check their donation amount and be wary of potential misuse of credit cards.
Photos: Trial of actor Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, departs the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, with his mother, Janet, after Cook County Judge James Linn gave the case to the jury in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, second from right, departs the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, with his mother, Janet, center, and unidentified siblings after Cook County Judge James Linn gave the case to the jury in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Special prosecutor Dan Webb, center, arrives with members of his legal team at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, day seven of the Jussie Smollett trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, arrives with his mother Janet, center, and an unidentified brother at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, arrives Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, with his mother Janet, center, and an unidentified brother at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
In this courtroom sketch, special prosecutor Dan Webb, left, cross examines actor Jussie Smollett as Cook County Judge James Linn and members of Webb's team listen Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.
CHERYL COOK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
In this courtroom sketch, special prosecutor Dan Webb, left, cross examines actor Jussie Smollett Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.
CHERYL COOK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives with his mother Janet at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet and an unidentified brother left, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day six of actor Jussie Smollett's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Public relations executive Anne Kavanagh, left, looks at attorney Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez, right, and her client, prosecution witness Abimbola Osundairo, as they walk by Opera soprano Lauren Michelle talking to reporters on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in the Leighton Criminal Courthouse lobby in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Public relations executive Anne Kavanagh, right, introduces Opera soprano Lauren Michelle to reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse to speak on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Activist Bella BAHHS addresses reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day six of actor Jussie Smollett's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, with his mother Janet, left, and other family members at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day six of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day six of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Public relations executive Anne Kavanagh, left, prepares Pastor Damon Mack to address reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Public relations executive Anne Kavanagh, left, walks Opera soprano Lauren Michelle to reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse to speak on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Activist Bella BAHHS addresses reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Pastor Damon Mack addresses reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
In this courtroom sketch, actor Jussie Smollett, left, is questioned by his defense attorney Nenye Uche, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on day five of his trial in Chicago.
CHERYL COOK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
In this courtroom sketch, actor Jussie Smollett takes the stand in his own defense Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on day five of his trial in Chicago.
CHERYL COOK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet and unidentified siblings at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives in a stiff wind Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of the Jussie Smollett trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet and an unidentified brother at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Abimbola Osundairo, walks through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse courtroom after a lunch break in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, and other family members at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day three of his trial in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, left, arrives with his mother Janet, center, and other family members at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day three of his trial in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett's defense attorney Nenye Uche heads back to the courtroom Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse during a lunch break on day three of his client's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Abimbola Osundairo, walks through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse courtroom after a lunch break in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day three of the Jussie Smollett trial in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Jussie Smollett's brother Jojo, left, reads a prepared statement to reporters upon arrival Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his brother's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, and other family members Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives with his mother Janet, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of Jussie Smollett's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett arrives to the Leighton Criminal Court Building for jury selection in his trial on Nov. 29, 2021. Smollett is accused of faking an attack on himself in Chicago 3 years ago.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Jussie Smollett Trial
Family members of actor Jussie Smollett depart the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, during jury selection in Smollett's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett walks with family members as they arrive Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett walks with family members as they arrive Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, background right, walks with family members as they arrive Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives with his mother Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett looks back at his mother as they arrive with other family members Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.