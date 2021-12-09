Thieves steal mail from Illinois animal shelter that likely contained donations, director says

NAPERVILLE — A Naperville animal shelter could be out thousands of dollars and the identities of donors compromised because of thieves, the nonprofit's executive director said.

Mail was stolen from a locked mailbox outside the ADOPT Pet Shelter on Industrial Drive on the city's north side about 12:45 a.m. Dec. 5, Chris Stirn said.

Surveillance video captured the image of two people in hooded sweatshirts ripping apart the mailbox and removing a stack of envelopes before fleeing in a small white car.

What concerns Stirn is that many of the envelopes likely contained donations for the no-kill shelter's annual holiday campaign.

ADOPT recently sent out mail-in cards for its biggest fundraiser of the year, which typically collects $50,000 or more to pay for the daily care and health needs of the dogs and cats waiting to be adopted. Donations were starting to arrive earlier in the week.

"That someone would steal from any nonprofit is disheartening, to say the least," Stirn said. But to steal from animals at a shelter is devastating, she said.

Stirn is urging anyone who mailed a check or provided a credit card number on the mail-in card to contact ADOPT to verify the donation was received. Donors can call Stirn directly at 630-355-2299, Ext. 235, or email her at chris@adoptpetshelter.org.

Anyone who mailed donations after the break-in Sunday should be fine, Stirn said, because all mail is now being directed to a post office box.

Stirn also is warning donors to double-check their donation amount and be wary of potential misuse of credit cards.

